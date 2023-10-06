Man Utd ‘want’ zero-goal striker as ‘immediate solution’ to Ten Hag problem; ‘contact’ Atletico leader

Umar Sadiq and Jose Gimenez have both been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Real Sociedad striker Umar Sadiq as they look to improve their attack in January, according to reports.

The 6ft 4in forward moved to Real Sociedad last summer from Almeria for around €20m but only played three matches in all competitions last season after suffering an ACL injury in September.

Sadiq was later ruled out for the season after undergoing surgery on his injury but was fit enough to return for the start of this campaign.

Real Sociedad have made a solid start to the new campaign with only one defeat from their opening eight La Liga fixtures of the season – but Sadiq has yet to find the back of the net on his eight appearances in all competitions, although he did provide an assist Athletic Bilbao last time out.

Man Utd have been struggling for goals this term with Erik ten Hag’s side only managing seven goals in seven Premier League matches and it’s understood they will look to improve their attack again in January.

Rasmus Hojlund arrived in the summer transfer window and Spanish publication Fichajes reckons Man Utd ‘want’ to sign Sadiq as Ten Hag looks for ‘immediate solutions’ to his goalscoring problems.

READ MORE: Listen to Fergie: Man Utd must not continue doom cycle by sacking Ten Hag…

The Premier League club has ‘focused its attention’ on the Nigeria international and see ‘him as an almost sure bet to strengthen their attack’ in the winter.

Sadiq did showcase his ability at Almeria with 43 goals and 13 assists in 84 appearances for the Spanish club and Man Utd believe he could be a ‘key element’ in their attempts to redisover some form in the second half of the season.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ‘willing to take quick measures to secure the arrival of the Nigerian striker’ and now Sociedad are faced with ‘the possibility of losing the player’ as the Premier League side are ‘determined to complete this transfer’.

And the Red Devils are also keen to improve their defensive line with Ten Hag relying on Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans to fill in with Lisandro Martinez out injured, while Raphael Varane has come in for some criticism.

Another Spanish publication, Nacional, claim Man Utd are trying to ‘destroy’ Diego Simeone’s side by signing one of their ‘old desires’ in the form of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

Previous attempts at signing the centre-back proved ‘fruitless’ but Man Utd are now hoping to ‘take advantage’ of the fact that his contract will expire in the summer of 2025.

Simeone considers him a ‘fundamental pillar’ of his Atletico side but it’s understood that the La Liga side ‘could consider the departure of the Uruguay international if they receive an interesting offer’.

It is understood that Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘completely likes’ Gimenez and they will ‘pay whatever is necessary’ to land the 28-year-old.

Their initial proposal ‘would be’ for €40m as the Red Devils ‘try to get Gimenez out of the capital of Spain’ as soon as possible.