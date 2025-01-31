Man Utd trio Alejandro Garnacho, Andre Onana and Amad Diallo sit on the bench before a match

Chelsea are reportedly expected to ‘come back’ for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after the Red Devils ‘concretely positioned themselves’ to land a replacement.

Garnacho has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this month.

The Man Utd forward has attracted interest from Chelsea and Italian giants Napoli.

He was deemed untouchable this time last year but Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to listen to offers for all of his players.

Garnacho has been fairly inconsistent this season and only has three goals and one assist in 22 Premier League matches.

Chelsea’s reported interest comes as a bit of a surprise given Enzo Maresca’s depth in wide areas, though left-winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is currently suspended after failing a drugs test.

Napoli’s interest comes following the sale of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain; however, rumours of a move to Serie A have died down.

The Blues are still in the picture for the 20-year-old’s signature and are expected to make a big push over the weekend, with the January transfer window set to close on Monday night.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Chelsea are refusing to ‘let go of’ Garnacho and are ‘expected to come back in the last days of the window’.

It has previously been reported that the Londoners made an opening bid for the Argentine winger and are ‘willing’ to meet Man Utd’s £60million valuation.

They are now likely to make a second offer – or first, depending on who you believe – for Garnacho.

The report claims Man Utd ‘would like to part ways with Marcus Rashford’ and are ‘under attack on Garnacho’ amidst the Blues’ interest.

Napoli’s interest is mentioned but ‘above all’, Chelsea are ‘courting’ him, with the club’s directors ‘planning to return to the charge in the coming hours’ after ‘talking for several days to find a solution’ with the Red Devils.

This report claims Man Utd want closer to a ‘significant’ £80million fee for Garnacho.

Chelsea could be boosted in their pursuit if Christopher Nkunku is sold. The French forward reportedly has interest from Bayern Munich, who are set to part ways with Mathys Tel.

Indeed, Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is ‘hoping for Nkunku’s signature’, although Tel’s departure is currently the priority.

A transfer domino effect is around the corner as Man Utd ‘in particular, has concretely positioned itself’ to sign the 19-year-old.

If Ruben Amorim’s side want to sign Tel permanently, they will have to cash in on Garnacho.

Garnacho could end up at Chelsea, which would allow Man Utd to spend big on Tel, which would prompt Bayern to sign Nkunku. It’s all happening, folks. As the L’Equipe report states: ‘There is a game of musical chairs that could take place’.

