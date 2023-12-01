Man Utd ‘under investigation’ over ‘raw chicken’ Old Trafford claim after ‘receiving complaints’

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘under investigation’ after guests of an event at Old Trafford ‘became unwell after being served raw chicken’.

It is well-documented that Old Trafford is in desperate need of being modernised and this will be on the agenda for INEOS’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to buy a 25% stake in the Premier League giants.

The Brit was initially looking to buy a majority stake for around £5bn but he has opted to agree to an alternative deal which is understood to be worth around £1.3bn.

Ratcliffe will take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford as soon as his deal is completed and changes are already being made behind the scenes. Chief executive Richard Arnold will leave the club before the end of this year and he is likely to be followed by director of football John Murtough.

And stories like this make it clear that Ratcliffe will have a significant job on his hands once he joins Man Utd.

The Athletic are reporting that the Red Devils are ‘under investigation by Trafford Council after several people alleged they became unwell after being served raw chicken during an event hosted at Old Trafford’.

The report explains: ‘United, who declined to comment, are also conducting an internal investigation after receiving complaints from guests who attended an event hosted at the club’s stadium in recent months. The precise nature of the event is not known.

‘The investigations by the council and the club are expected to examine whether symptoms experienced by the guests were related to what they consumed on United’s premises, or whether other illnesses may have struck down the visitors.

‘United’s current food hygiene rating is listed on the government’s website as ‘5: Very Good’ — the highest grade achievable — but the incident involving raw chicken may place this rating under jeopardy.’

Regarding matters on the pitch, Andre Onana has been heavily criticised following his poor performance against Galatasaray in midweek.

Despite this, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag pointed out that the Cameroon international is statistically “the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League”.

“If you analyse it well then you see he is the second-best goalkeeper in the Premier League based on stats, so his expected defending goals is the second best in the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

“He’s doing well. Also he knows that in the Champions League he makes some mistakes but all over you see the first five months he is doing particularly well.”

He added: “You have seen how he is reacting on a bad performance like in Munich.

“At Burnley (three days later) he was outstanding. He is a strong character, he is a personality and he will deal with it.”