Man Utd eye ‘unexpected’ January signing as Kane is tipped for Red Devils transfer in 2026

Man Utd are weighing up a signing for Al-Duhail midfielder Marco Verratti in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils significantly improved their attack over the summer transfer window with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving.

However, some supporters and former players were disappointed that they didn’t see Man Utd sign a new midfielder with the club needed a defensive-minded player.

Carlos Baleba at Brighton is believed to be a solid target ahead of the next couple of transfer windows but reports suggest they will bring in two midfielders as their next transfer objective.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Verratti is the ‘unexpected footballer who could arrive at Old Trafford’ in the winter window.

Man Utd ‘believe his signing in the winter transfer window could bring balance to a squad that needs control in midfield’ and the ‘prospect of returning to Europe appeals’ to the former Italy international.

READ: Why the five post-Fergie Man Utd managers before Amorim were sacked

Fichajes adds: ‘In England, they see Marco Verratti as an ideal complement to Manchester United’s young players. His ability to distribute the ball, his tactical intelligence, and his international experience would be an immediate asset to a dressing room in need of established players.’

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann has tipped England striker Harry Kane to return to the Premier League next summer with Man Utd.

Hamann has told Adventure Gamers: “I think Harry Kane has a clause that allows him to leave for a certain amount next summer. I believe the reason Bayern Munich wanted to bring Nick Woltemade in this summer was because many within the club think Kane wants to go back to England after the World Cup.

“Whether that’s the case, I don’t know, but potentially it could be his last season in Munich if someone pays the fee he can choose to leave next summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim ‘left furious’ over Mainoo case as Man Utd boss missed out on key target

👉 If Mainoo ‘doesn’t like’ Amorim who can blame him? Man Utd boss is clearly ‘the problem’

👉 Now or never for Manuel Ugarte to fill Man Utd and Amorim’s massive hole



“Whether someone pays £50 million or £60m for him next summer, I don’t know. Obviously, a lot will depend on what happens this season in the World Cup. But yes, I think a lot of people, I don’t know where they get it from, but many seem to believe that he may want to return to England next summer.”

Hamann added: “I can see Harry Kane at Manchester United next season, and I think he’d do well for them.

“Having said that, I always felt that as a London boy, sometimes they don’t really like to go to the north. Having played for Spurs, obviously Chelsea and Arsenal might be tricky, but then again, you never know, if they give him a chance to win the Premier League.

“I always felt or thought that a London club would be more favourable than a northern club, but obviously United is probably still the biggest club in England, and if they were to ask for his services, I think it would be fantastic to see him as their number nine.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘could live to regret’ summer signing decision after Leeds, Sunderland warning