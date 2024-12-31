A new report has picked out one ‘unexpected move’ for Manchester United supporters to ‘keep an eye on’ during the winter transfer window.

New head coach Ruben Amorim has inherited a mess at Old Trafford and he’s had a miserable start since replacing Erik ten Hag.

Under Amorim, Man Utd have lost six of their eleven matches in all competitions and they sit 14th in the Premier League after 19 matches. Alarmingly, they are only seven points clear of the relegation places.

Man Utd’s recent performances have made it abundantly clear that a huge rebuild is required in 2025 and this could start in January as several players are at risk of being axed.

Winger Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with an exit after he and Marcus Rashford were omitted from Man Utd’s squad to face Man City at the Etihad on December 15.

A few days later, Rashford announced he’s “ready” to leave United, while Garnacho seemingly got his head down as he was straight back in Amorim’s squad.

However, Amorim clearly does not fully trust Garnacho as the Argentina international has been restricted to cameo appearances off the bench in United’s last three Premier League games.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims a potential exit for Garnacho is one ‘unexpected move’ to ‘keep an eye on’ heading into January.

‘Despite all the noise around Rashford, Garnacho’s value is actually greater based on his higher transfer fee and lower wages. United could sell him for more and not have the problem of paying off a huge contract that still has three and a half years to run. ‘Having previously been seen as untouchable under Ten Hag, the Argentina winger is less of a natural fit for Amorim’s 3-4-3. United are still unlikely to sell him but a combination of factors would at the very least make United give any offers some consideration.’

While ‘practically everyone is for sale’, the report has also named six specific players who could be on the move in January.