According to reports, one ‘unhappy’ Manchester United star could ‘push to leave’ the Premier League giants in January amid one key ‘issue’.

There was a huge overhaul at Man Utd in the summer, with the club’s focus on overhauling their attack.

Last season, the Red Devils were toothless in forward areas as Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund struggled, so they invested around £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeuno and Matheus Cunha.

Meanwhile, Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony moved elsewhere after being deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Ruben Amorim.

Despite this, Man Utd are still struggling to attack as they are being held back by Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation, which is still not working.

There could be more changes in January as Zirkzee remains linked with an exit after he did not secure a return to Serie A in the summer.

Zirkzee has fallen in the pecking order following the arrival of Sesko as he has also been a bit-part player in the first couple of months of this season.

Therefore, Zirkzee, according to Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke, is ‘unhappy at Man Utd’ as there ‘will be an issue’ on one condition.

“A lot will depend on what Zirkzee wants to do. If he’s not playing regularly under Amorim, he might push or consider a move away, particularly with the next summer’s World Cup approaching,” O’Rourke told Football Insider.

“He’s only made three appearances in the Premier League this season, with only one of those as a start, and has played just 82 minutes in total.

“He isn’t happy with that situation, but obviously Amorim spent heavily on attacking reinforcements in the summer with Cunha, Sesko and Mbeumo.

“There’s always been interest in Zirkzee from Italy because of how well he did for Bologna before his move to Man United, so Como and Juventus are keeping tabs on his situation.

“If the player isn’t playing regularly between now and January, that will be an issue for him and he could push to leave Man United.”

A report from Caught Offside says Man Utd chiefs have an ‘ideal one-in-one-out scenario’ to offload Zirkzee and land a replacement.