Man Utd ‘unlikely to go back in’ for Everton star as they ‘prepare to advance’ for £119m Euro 2024 duo

Man Utd are “unlikely to go back in” for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to Dharmesh Sheth, but they are reportedly advancing for two other targets.

The Red Devils announced earlier this month that they are sticking with Erik ten Hag as manager and they are now looking to back him with signings in the transfer market.

Reports yesterday indicated that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have a ‘five-window plan’ to help get Man Utd back challenging for the Premier League title with the British billionaire ‘desperate to have an impact in his first window in charge of the sporting side’.

And respected journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed recently that INEOS are looking to bring in two early signings to get the ball rolling this summer.

Jacobs recently told GiveMeSport: “All of the INEOS people and Manchester United want to try and bring in, if they can, two early signings, much like they did 12 months ago when Mason Mount and Andre Onana arrived.”

Branthwaite, who was in brilliant form for Everton during the 2023/24 season, has been top of the Man Utd list as they look to sign a new centre-back but the Toffees’ rumoured £70m asking price has put the Red Devils – who had a £35m bid rejected – off.

And now Sky Sports reporter Sheth has provided an update to GiveMeSport on Man Utd’s Branthwaite stance, he said: “The information I got initially was, yes, they’re expected to go back in with an improved offer.

“That has changed slightly. We think they’re unlikely to go back in with another offer unless they are getting noises from Everton that they are going to reduce their asking price.

“So if Everton are willing to negotiate on their asking price, that’s probably when Manchester United will go back in and try and sign him.

“And if they can’t do that if Everton are not going to budge, Manchester United will quickly move away, and move on to other targets.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd, Chelsea transfer boost as £30m striker target ‘would love’ to play in Premier League

👉 Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘fuming’ at ‘angry’ Ten Hag as the Red Devils boss lands himself in ‘hot water’

👉 Man Utd: INEOS back Ten Hag with ‘five-window plan’ as four alternatives to Giroud-like star are named

But now reports in Portugal have indicated that Man Utd are ‘preparing to advance’ for Sporting Lisbon duo Goncalo Inacio and Morten Hjulmand.

It seems like a tricky deal for the Red Devils to complete with ‘untouchable’ Hjulmand valued at €80m (£68m) by Sporting, while the Portuguese giants have a €60m (£51m) release clause inserted into Inacio’s contract.

Hjulmand’s performance against England at Euro 2024 impressed Man Utd, while the Red Devils are apparently hoping to pair Portugal international Inacio with Lisandro Martinez next season.