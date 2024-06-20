Manchester United are “unlikely” to make another bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite if Sean Dyche’s side do not “reduce their asking price”, according to reports.

The Red Devils have reportedly bid £35million for Branthwaite, with the Toffees looking for at least double that amount.

Signing a new central defender is a priority for Erik ten Hag and Sir Jim Ratcliffe following Raphael Varane’s departure.

Varane did not sign a new contract at Old Trafford and will officially leave on a free transfer when his deal runs out at the end of the month.

England international Branthwaite had a great 2023/24 campaign with Everton and it is no surprise to see Manchester United expressing an interest.

Man Utd: Ratcliffe not keen on Branthwaite ‘saga’

However, after failing with a derisory opening bid, Man Utd are “unlikely” to return with an improved offer if Everton do not budge as Ratcliffe is eager to avoid a “long-running saga” this summer, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Sheth told Sky Sports News:

“Manchester United won’t be drawn into a long-running saga over the potential signing of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. “It’s understood United are unlikely to go back in with an improved offer unless there are assurances Everton will reduce their asking price. “If United feel there is no room for negotiation, they will quickly move on to other targets – with Lille’s Leny Yoro thought to be high on their list.”

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro is mentioned by Sheth, with the French teenager available this summer as his contract expires in 2025.

Man Utd are not alone in being interested in Yoro, with Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also keen.

It has been reported that clubs believe he will inevitably move to Madrid this summer.

Man Utd defender attracting interest from Turkish giants

Meanwhile, Man Utd’s need for a new centre-back could intensify further with Turkish giants Fenerbahce interested in signing Victor Lindelof from the Premier League club.

According to reports in Turkey, there have been ‘official contacts’ from Fenerbahce over a deal to sign the Swedish international.

The Turkish side are now managed by former Man Utd and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who bought Lindelof from Benfica after his first season at Old Trafford.

