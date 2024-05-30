Man Utd star ‘could well be off’ for ‘unthinkable’ £40m discount in shock summer sale

Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd could sell Marcus Rashford this summer in a huge discount after a disappointing season, according to a former Premier League CEO.

The Red Devils forward scored 30 goals in the 2022/23 campaign to end that season as the club’s top goalscorer but Rashford could manage only eight goals this term.

There has been speculation that Rashford could move on from Man Utd this summer after criticism of his performances and body language.

Speaking after the Red Devils’ 2-1 victory over Man City in the FA Cup final, Rashford wrote on X: “It’s time to come off socials for a few weeks. I plan to rest and reset mentally after a challenging season individually and collectively.

“Thanks to the fans that stood by me through a difficult period. To the ones that didn’t just remember at United, we always stick together. [prayer hands emoji].”

Rashford was left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad earlier this month and now former Everton CEO Keith Wyness reckons the forward could leave Man Utd in the summer for a discounted rate.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I think Rashford could well be off. It would be a surprise, but I think he’s been unsettled this season.

“There could well be another couple of midfielders out the door as well, but the forward line is really where they have to strengthen.

“Rashford himself may want to go. I’ve seen Paris Saint-Germain linked for a long time, and a move to Europe may make sense.

“A while ago, he would’ve been a £100m player. Now, if he wants to move – we could see something as low as £60-70m.

“That would’ve been unthinkable, but if there’s a willingness from both sides – then that’s the level we could see.”

There has been a criticism of the lack of leaders and body language from a number of Man Utd players this season, including Rashford, but Wayne Rooney insists the forward has “always been like that”.

“I would say you need five players in a dressing room that can lead a team,” Rooney said.

“One thing I would say with Manchester United now is, look at the team and you’re still asking questions about who the leader is. I know Bruno [Fernandes] is captain, but who are the leaders there.

“I said this a few weeks ago, when Marcus Rashford was getting stuck for his body language, I think he has always been like that.

“I don’t think he has ever been a big talker on the pitch. When he is going through a tough moment, or you want him to work a little bit harder, that is where the senior players have got to demand that from him. That’s the one thing I’d say that I don’t see.

“Every time Manchester United concede a goal their heads go down too quickly and you almost think there is no way they’re getting back into the game.”

