Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move to Juventus and Napoli.

Man Utd could now sell Rasmus Hojlund as Ruben Amorim is ‘far from convinced’ by the Red Devils striker, according to reports.

The Denmark international was signed by Man Utd in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth around £72m from Serie A side Atalanta, while Erik ten Hag was still at the club.

Man Utd are having a terrible season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 12th in the Premier League table after a fortunate 1-0 win over Fulham over the weekend.

The Red Devils attackers have been criticised this season with only five Premier League teams scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Hojlund has just two Premier League goals to his name this term in 18 appearances with the Dane scoring a further five goals in the Europa League.

The 21-year-old was criticised by Rio Ferdinand and other pundits for his performance against Fulham as the Man Utd striker was dispossessed ten times in the first half.

And now talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook insists that Hojlund could now be sold with Serie A giants Juventus and Napoli interested in his signature.

Crook wrote for talkSPORT: ‘Rasmus Hojlund was previously viewed as one of the few players Manchester United would not entertain bids for.

‘But that stance looks to have changed and Hojlund will effectively find himself on trial between now and the end of the season.

‘The Dane is enduring a miserable season having scored only two league goals and gone 11 Premier League matches without hitting the back of the net.

‘talkSPORT has been told hard-line United boss Ruben Amorim has been far from convinced by the £72m man.

‘That news has filtered to Italy with Napoli and Juventus among the clubs keeping a keen eye on the situation.

‘If United did decide to sell the 21-year-old they would have to take a significant hit on what they paid Atalanta to sign him at the insistence of Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag.

‘In total, Hojlund has 23 goals and three assists in 71 appearances in a Red Devils shirt.’

Former Man Utd player John Sivebaek claimed that Hojlund was “completely hopeless ” during their January 16 clash against Southampton.

Sivebaek told Ekstra Bladet: “Should never have started [against Southampton] and apart from one good move where he set up Garnacho, he was completely hopeless again. A boy among men.

“He’s struggling. But it’s also very difficult for such a young guy. There are high expectations for him to be the new Haaland, and that’s a lot of expectations at such a young age.

“He’s playing in a team that doesn’t work, and you can’t blame him for underperforming. However, I think he works really hard for it.”