Manchester United are said to be ‘unwilling to drop their asking price’ of around £50-60m for Marcus Rashford.

Transfer expert Rudy Galetti has told TEAMtalk that ‘the Red Devils are open to evaluating offers’ for both Rashford and unwanted striker Joshua Zirkzee ‘but are unwilling to drop their asking prices for the pair’.

But the good news for Rashford is that both PSG and Borussia Dortmund are both still interested in Rashford, despite suggestions to the contrary.

There’s no talk of his ‘dream club’ Barcelona being interested, but that does feel a little like a pipe dream.

Last month, Rashford said: “If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

It seems that Manchester United agree and are more than happy to sell him in January, though they will not let him go on the cheap.

There is also some suggestion that they will not allow him to leave a Premier League club, with Newcastle United among those said to be interested.

Ex-Scotland striker Ally McCoist says: “I really hope that Marcus Rashford’s next club will be PSG. I would be so disappointed if he transferred to the Saudi league or the MLS. He can do that in the years to come. Right now, he should be in the peak of his powers – and it’s not too late for him to reach the top.

“I think Paris would be a good fit for Marcus. There’s a good chance he’d be granted more freedom, and the team would cater to his style of play in comparison to Man Utd.

“I wouldn’t mind him going to Italy either; there’s a great selection of clubs he can potentially look at. It’ll also give him comfort to see other English players go there and compete in Serie A.

“Rashford’s next choice of club is of paramount importance in order to progress in his career. He absolutely has to get that decision right – no doubt.

“It’s looks to me that the relationship between Rashford and Manchester United has come to an end. If that’s the case, they should both shake hands amicably and go their separate ways. Then, Rashford must crack on because he owes it to himself and his thousands of fans in order to avoid being remembered as ‘one season wonder’ or only having a good 18-month stint.”