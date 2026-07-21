According to reports, Manchester United have the ‘upper hand’ over Arsenal for AS Roma star Manu Kone, but there are hurdles to overcome.

So far this summer, Man Utd have signed two new midfielders, having landed Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

This means they are now close to completing their midfield revamp, though it has been widely reported that they want one more signing in this department.

And their final midfield signing this summer is expected to be a more defensive option to replace Casemiro, and Kone is among those linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Kone, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, was one of France’s standout performers at the World Cup, and it has been suggested that Roma would be open to selling him if certain conditions are met this summer.

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Despite this, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell has said this week that the Red Devils may be priced out of a move for Kone.

Whitwell said: “Yeah. You don’t think he would be a sort of stellar name? I suppose he isn’t – he’s not going to be a £100m footballer, is he? I don’t think. No, but I don’t know.

“I even now have a slight feeling from speaking to people that maybe the price point Roma would want – I know it’s sort of reduced from what he would typically be worth but even that might be too rich for United’s blood.

“Yeah, I’m kind of hesitating to say anything definitively because clearly plans have changed as the summer window has gone on.”

Man Utd hold ‘upper hand’ over Arsenal for Manu Kone

A new report from French outlet L’Equipe has stated that the Red Devils have the ‘upper hand’ over Arsenal for Kone, who is their ‘priority target’.

United are said to have held ‘initial discussions’ over signing Kone, but two issues could block a deal from happening.

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The report claimed: ‘Like many other clubs during this summer transfer window, slowed by the World Cup, United is determined to take its time to analyse potential deals and avoid overpaying.

‘In the shortlist drawn up by Manchester United’s decision-makers, Koné is indeed a priority target. The Frenchman would welcome a potential move to the club in the north of England. Two other Premier League clubs, whose names have not been revealed, have expressed interest.’

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed this week that the Red Devils have other options, though they have an “appreciation for Kone”.

Romano explained: “On Manchester United midfield, I can confirm their appreciation for Manu Kone from Roma, but he’s not the only one. They had contacts with the agents but no bid to Roma, no club-to-club contact yet. So Man Utd are assessing options, Man Utd are very happy with the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

“They believe they got two top players for £85m total fee, so Man Utd super happy about that. Now it’s about picking the third midfielder, someone defensive, physical, who can break the lines, who can be an important player in that sense. Man Utd are exploring the market. For Manu Kone, contact with the agent, he’s not the only one.

“Man Utd are thinking about the ideal player to add and then they will go very strong to get a new one as soon as possible.”

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