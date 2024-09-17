Man Utd want ‘upset’ Bayern Munich star as they ‘ask’ Barcelona price in ambitious swoop

Fermin Lopez and Leon Goretzka have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are keen on signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich with the German unsettled at the Allianz Arena, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the new Premier League campaign with Erik ten Hag coming under pressure after winning one and losing two of his opening three matches of the season.

However, a convincing 3-0 away victory at Southampton has eased speculation surrounding his future with INEOS understood to be fully committed to the Dutchman.

Man Utd have been overrun in midfield on a number of occasions this season and towards the end of last term with Casemiro coming in for a lot of criticism.

There is hope among fans that new signing Manuel Ugarte, who they picked up from Paris Saint-Germain, can do the business and shore up their defensive midfield area.

And Man Utd could try and improve midfield further over the next couple of transfer windows with The Sun reporting that the Red Devils and West Ham are keen on Goretzka, who is ‘upset’ about his game time at Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has only played one minute under Vincent Kompany and ‘could be set to push for a move in January’.

Man Utd and West Ham are ‘long-term admirers of the experienced star’ and ‘other top-flight clubs would also be keen should Goretzka become available’.

Reports in Spain also insist that the Red Devils and Tottenham ‘have continued to show a strong interest’ in Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez and have ‘asked’ sporting director Deco for a price.

Man Utd and Tottenham would ‘offer him a much higher salary than he currently receives’ but Barcelona ‘have made it very clear’ he’s ‘untouchable’ unless either side trigger his €400m release clause.

Scott McTominay was the Red Devils’ star in midfield last term, bagging ten goals in all competitions, before being sold to Serie A side Napoli in the summer.

And Man Utd legend Brian McClair admits he’s gutted to see McTominay leave Old Trafford but maybe “it’s better to take the money”.

“I’m very biased because Scott of course represents Scotland, and we share the same birthday,” McClair told SportsBoom.com.

“I can go back to times where Scott had difficult periods in his formative time as a young academy boy, but I feel very privileged to have watched him grow into the adult and football player that he is.

“Hopefully he’ll have a wonderful time at Napoli, but you’re always disappointed when the players that have been there since they were eight years of age, are no longer required, because there’s a view that it’s better to take the money.

“It’s been well-documented that academy products or players, with regards to financial fair play, go in as pure profit.

“The cynical side of me would suggest that it may be the case (with McTominay’s transfer), but maybe it’s just down to football terms – they think that they’ve got (Manuel) Ugarte at three or four years younger, and that maybe he’s a bit of a better player.

“It’s a great game we are involved in and it’s all down to opinion.”