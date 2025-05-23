Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the Premier League giants as he’s ‘unhappy’ with Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho is one of Man Utd‘s best young footballers, but he’s rightly been criticised for his poor form and attitude this season.

The Argentina international has been erratic in front of the goal as he often makes the wrong decision with his final pass/shot and he’s also butted heads with Amorim.

United’s head coach dropped Garnacho and Marcus Rashford for December’s Manchester derby. His response to this snub was better than the Englishman’s, but he has also struggled to fully reintegrate himself.

It was widely reported in January that the Red Devils could offload Garnacho and/or Kobbie Mainoo as they look to raise funds for a huge squad overhaul and the two academy graduates may leave this summer.

READ: Manchester United need to stick with Amorim, ‘shut up, take our medicine and be patient’



Garnacho is arguably more replaceable than Mainoo because he is not suited to the No.10 or wing-back role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

The 20-year-old’s best performances this season have come in the Europa League, but he started Wednesday’s final on the bench and only came on for the last 20 minutes against Spurs.

This did not sit well with Garnacho, with his brother accusing Amorim of “throwing him under the bus”.

Garnacho said: “It’s tough for everyone. This season has been sh*t. Losing the final now and not beating anyone in the league.

“There were a lot of things missing – when you don’t score goals, you always need more at the end. I played every round until we reached the final, I helped the team, and to play twenty minutes today… I don’t know.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Manchester United have become Tottenham’s ‘b****’ and there is ‘only one viable option’ to fix them

👉 Man Utd respond to Ruben Amorim offer to leave Old Trafford without compensation

👉 Ranking every Manchester United player’s season: Horrible Hojlund to Fernandes via Garnacho

Now, a report from ESPN claims Garnacho is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Man Utd this summer and there is expected to be a ‘meeting’ between the club and his representatives ‘in the coming days’.

Garnacho said to be ‘upset and unhappy’ at how the head coach has handled ‘the situation around his selection for the game’ and ‘at being limited to just 20 minutes’.

Regarding Man Utd’s stance on offloading the winger, the report adds: