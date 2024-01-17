Man Utd urged to appoint ‘serial winner’ Jose Mourinho while Newcastle should stay clear

Jose Mourinho is back on the market and some Man Utd fans him back while Newcastle United are urged to avoid him.

Send your mails on this and any other subject to theeditor@football365.com

The Jose button

Did you lot have a Mourinho button ready to press as soon as he got sacked, or what?

David McCulloch, MUFC

(No, but we bloody love a mobilisation – Ed)

​Jose Mourinho back to Man Utd please

No way Jose???….Why not??

With ETH going backwards maybe it’s time the club went backwards to go forward. I’m which case I’d like to make a call for Jose to return to the dugout at OT.

I have watched UTD since 1973 when the club got relegated and subsequently followed years of failure apart from three FA Cups…77, 83 & 85 but nowhere near winning the title until SAF turned up and turned us into serial trophy winners.

Would it be so wrong to appoint a serial winner in Jose rather than untried upcoming managers….Potter, Howe etc at least Jose would bring back trophies, yes he’s been here before and the football wasn’t exciting but as a fan all I want to see is trophy after trophy and with JR’s money Jose could build a decent team & start from scratch.

Please Jim if you’re reading this listen to a long suffering fan who has seen the good times & the bad, because we’re heading for another 26yr wait for another title and we can’t let the scousers knock us off our perch!!! GET JOSE IN NOW!!!!!

Ash, Walsall

READ: Sacked Jose Mourinho above Jurgen Klopp in our top 10 Premier League managers list

…I don’t think it will happen, but not going to lie I kind of want it to happen due to how entertaining a person Mourinho is, he’s certainly got more of a personality than Ten Haag and more experience and trophies as well. However, the issue with Mourinho is that he his personality itself is his own downfall, he can’t bite his tongue or take blame at times and just lacks that good level of emotional intelligence.

But then again think about it, there are new owners now and possibly a chance to spend a lot on new players (I am not getting my hopes up on this though). Pogba (and hopefully Sancho next) has now left and a couple of ex Real Madrid older players still at United that he could maybe get better out of. Shaw wouldn’t want him back though, would probably put in a transfer request!

I would say the United squad now is better than the one United had when Jose departed in December 2018, but by a very little amount. I would say new players are needed in at least 4 different positions (CB, RB, CM and RW), and the CB and CM have to be world class, otherwise things won’t change.

If Mourinho had a say and a healthy relationship with a possible new sporting director, it would actually attract some half decent players, certainly better than the likes of Antony, Mount and Amrabat. Otherwise if not United, I could actually see Newcastle happening possibly by end of the season but Howe doesn’t deserve the sack just yet.

Rami, Manchester

Surely not to Newcastle?

​Really not looking forward to F365 now constantly stating ‘Mourinho is waiting/available’ in every hit piece you write about Eddie Howe (currently 5 a day I think?). I’m willing to bet Eddie in still Newcastle manager at the start of next season.

As F365 have grudgingly admitted, the Newcastle owners have played a very sensible, long and patient game since taking over and I cannot see how sacking Eddie and getting Jose in fits with that. Jose track record is far from great recently and he leaves every club in a worse position than he found them. I just can’t see the Newcastle board wanting to disrupt everything.

I think they certainly overachieved last year and the rumours that they have pulled out of the race for Kalvin Phillips suggests to me they are happy advancing slowly. I also can’t believe that they would want to potentially damage the feel-good factor and relationship with the fans that seems to have built over the last 2 years for a 3 year peak and then low trough/toxicity – that won’t help with the Sportswashing…

Can you also imagine Jose’s reaction to having to work with and coach Longstaff, Lascelles and Almiron, having no money to spend (thanks FFP!) and likely having to sell star players while all the time getting pumped by Man City, Liverpool etc. and their deep squads. It would be a meltdown on the scale we have never seen before!

He’ll be in Saudi / Portugal manager soon…

Stu (Not even a Toon fan…)

READ: Mourinho to Newcastle please: His passive-aggressive whingeing is perfect for the Toon

On the FFP farce

This latest round of financial fair play horsecrap is an unholy waste of time for all involved, except the well-paid lawyers. Surely an owner/s can personally under-write, with proven liquid assets, whatever additional debt their club acquires over the 3 year cycle. Therefore allowing smaller clubs to catch the bigger clubs.

And I’m a fan of one of the bigger clubs, advocating a higher degree of fairness.

Ronan, Dublin

…Well, I’m no Everton fan but this is a stitch-up isn’t it?

It sounds like the Premier League is making it up as they go along. The charges are:

* Change the FFP calc in respect of getting a new stadium built to get Everton for historic failings.

* Change the rules so that they can get Everton again for the same period in the same season.

* Appeal won’t be heard until the season has ended where the punishment will also be decided essentially meaning that Everton have an unknowable points target to stay up.

Effectively, the Premier league will decide whether Everton stay up this year when the season ends.

Everton are in this mess in part because their Russian money man got sanctioned. When this happens to Chelsea it’s a tragedy and the UK government stepped in.

They are also here because of Player X, which effectively means that this can’t be debated properly. Compared to Ten Hag who is quite happy to play players who are accused of sexual violence, even using it as an excuse to cover for their terrible form.

Alex, South London

Madness to keep Mbappe at PSG

If the rumours of what PSG are willing to offer Mbappe to extend his contract and stay with them are true, then they are really going to cause themselves problems. £100m a season plus all the other add-ons and benefits is really quite crazy, considering he allegedly pretty much already owns the club.

I get it, Mbappe is a world class player, and a Paris boy. However, it seems PSG want to keep him to enhance their chances of winning the Champions League. How is that going? Hasn’t happened so far even with having Neymar and Messi with Mbappe they didn’t win it. I’d say they will be further away than ever from winning it if they bend over backwards to keep him. They could still likely win League Un without him, but if they invested the huge outlay on keeping him on improving the whole squad instead, they could have a better chance of winning the Champions League.

Let him go to Madrid and financially cripple them instead. PSG should have taken the deal they were offered by Madrid last time, but they thought they had Mbappe’s loyalty paid for. Now they are going to be held to ransom and put themselves in peril because of him.

Kevin

Simply the Bestancur

Thanks, Phil! You reminded me I actually wanted to write into the Mailbox, specifically regarding one Mr Rodrigo Bentancur.

Delighted to see him back and he has that aura of an all round good guy, as well as being a tremendous footballer. When he first came he was awesome. Before the ‘long’ injury, he was awesome. He came back and, considering how long he’d been out, he was – yup, you guessed it – awesome.

Aston Villa then did what Aston Villa do to us and crippled the poor geezer. He was actually really effecting the game until that moment. It looked pretty bad but the dude somehow managed to return from the injury lay-off 427 days early to help our decimated squad. Big Ange came out and discussed the desire Lolo showed to help support the team. What a guy.

So what does he do? Comes back and runs shit. Against Man United, I appreciate, that doesn’t count for much though. Me and my cat could probably run the gaff as a midfield 2 against whoever United start. I digress.

Bentancur x Sarr x Maddison is one hell of a sexy midfield 3. Sorry Yves. I absolutely cannot wait to see this 3 play together. It is going to be immense. Those fellas behind an attacking 3 of Sonny, Richy (jury’s still out on him) and Kulu is a naughty naughty prospect. Don’t even get me started on our starting back 5 (including the GK).

Actually, f*ck it. Vicario. Best in the league this season. Udogie. Bloke is like 12 years old or something and owning LB country. Porro, looks like a Spanish Steve-O but the kid ain’t jackassing around. See what I did there? VDV has that luxury, Rolls-Royce, defending feel about him. I think he is our best defender. Then Romero, who I love most of the time but who can also leave you looking through your hands in fear of what’s about to transpire, is still bleeding marvellous. Even when he decides to have one of his 18 game bans for decapitating someone and chewing the football to death because it looked at his wife, we’ve got Dragusin (who I assume is amazing just based on the fact Bayern wanted him….although they have also signed Eric Dier from us so my argument may be somewhat diluted).

Anyway – what a starting 11! Depth is a bunch of smelly dog poo but we are Tottenham, we can’t have it all. Here’s to FA Cup glory and a CL finish at the expense of Arsenal (hopefully).

Glen, Stratford Spur and Bentancur lover