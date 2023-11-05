Man Utd urged to ‘break the bank’ with £100m transfer ‘hijack’ in ‘five-point plan’ to ‘save Ten Hag’

Manchester United have been encouraged to beat Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Ivan Toney from Premier League rivals Brentford.

The Red Devils have endured a dreadful start to the season and one of their main issues is their inability to score goals.

Man Utd have scored just 12 goals in 11 Premier League games this season and they had to rely on a long-range strike from Bruno Fernandes to beat Fulham 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has been one of their better players this season but he is inexperienced and needs more support.

The £64m striker is one of the worst finishers in the Premier League and he’s not being helped by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, who are both severely out of form.

Man Utd were heavily linked with Harry Kane in the summer but they ended up signing Hojlund as a cheaper alternative.

United could have done with signing two strikers in the summer but their limited funds prevented them from getting more deals over the line.

They are now five points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. They have also exited the Carabao Cup prematurely and are at risk of Champions League elimination in the group stage.

It feels like only a matter of time before Ten Hag is dismissed but talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has come up with a ‘five-point plan’ to ‘save’ the Dutchman’s job.

‘Finding an identity, stopping pandering to flops, avoiding Champions League elimination and turning Old Trafford into a fortress again’ are among his selections.

Crook also thinks Man Utd need to ‘sign a seasoned striker’ and he’s told them to ‘hijack’ Arsenal and Chelsea for Toney.

“It is no secret that Harry Kane would have been Ten Hag’s dream summer signing,” Crook told talkSPORT.

“Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy was never going to let that happen so instead the Dutchman persuaded the United board to fork out £72m for the relatively unproven Hojlund.

“Hojlund’s work-rate and endeavour has instantly won the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful, but the Dane is still waiting for his first Premier League goal and is often starved off service during matches.

“Marcus Rashford’s form has also been a long way short of the dazzling heights of last season while Anthony Martial is simply a lost cause.

“United are not historically big-spenders in the January transfer window but they may have to break the bank to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney, or Victor Osimhen, to salvage what is left of their sorry season by then.”

Toney returns from his betting ban at the start of January and Brentford are understood to value their prized asset at £100m ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

