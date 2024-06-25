Man Utd urged to sign ‘crazy’ Euro 2024 star who ‘would take a bullet for his team-mates’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has urged the Red Devils to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand in the summer transfer window.

Hjulmand has been impressing at Euro 2024 with the Denmark international scoring a brilliant goal to equalise against England in the Danes’ 1-1 draw against the Three Lions.

And that, as well as a good season for Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, has seen the 25-year-old linked with a move to the Premier League with Man Utd.

A report over the weekend in Spain insisted that Man Utd are ‘preparing to advance’ for Hjulmand and his Sporting Lisbon team-mate Goncalo Inacio.

Sporting are reportedly asking for €80m in order to sell the Denmark midfielder this summer as they see him as one of their ‘untouchable’ players.

And now former Man Utd defender Parker reckons Man Utd should make an offer for the midfielder as he has “leadership qualities” that the Red Devils are lacking under Erik ten Hag.

Parker said: “I think he has been incredible. I haven’t seen all his games at Sporting, but I’ve seen a few, and he has just completely dominated.

“He became captain in Serie A at the age of 22, so that speaks of a kid with huge leadership qualities. Those are precisely the leadership qualities that Manchester United could use.

“When I look at him, I see in many ways a younger version of Casemiro, and that’s something Manchester United could really use. He is good with the ball, strong in duels, and he would take a bullet for his teammates. He’s a bit crazy, which is cool.”

And Parker reckons Hjulmand would combine well with compatriots Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund who are already at Man Utd.

Parker added: “Eriksen has a completely different freedom in the national team than he does at Manchester United, and you can see now that he is still a class player. I think Hjulmand has been a big reason for freeing up Eriksen so he can move further up the pitch for Denmark. He just hasn’t had the opportunity to do that at Manchester United because they haven’t had any form of balance.

“With a player like Hjulmand, who can dominate the midfield, he can get that freedom. I really hope they sign him, and then Manchester United can have a Danish axis, which consists of players who always give 100%.

“Hjulmand and Højlund are warriors, and Eriksen can slot in between them. It would be really good, so I really hope for that.”