Nicky Butt is calling on Manchester United to bring Everton star James Garner back to Old Trafford in a stunning move, after his impressive performances on Merseyside this season.

Having come through the United academy, Garner had loan spells at Watford and Nottingham Forest before making a £15million switch to Premier League rivals Everton four years ago.

The 25-year-old has since emerged as a key figure in the Everton XI under David Moyes, chalking up eight goal contributions this season as the Toffees push for the European places during the remaining weeks of the season.

Garner’s impressive performances at club level also saw him rewarded with a first England call-up last month, with the midfielder featuring in both matches against Uruguay and Japan and earning praise from Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel in the process.

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It’s no secret that Man Utd are looking to revamp their midfield this season, with Casemiro already confirmed as leaving, and former Old Trafford star Butt admits that he could see Garner, who has also been linked with a shock move to Liverpool, back playing for the Red Devils in the not-so-distant future – although a deal this summer might be tough to secure.

“I don’t see why he couldn’t be back at United,” Butt told Paddy Power when speaking about Garner. “He’s performing well, he’s playing for a big club with a big expectation with their crowd.

“Obviously they’re not expected to go and win the Premier League but they’re expected to win and they’ve got passionate support.

“So he plays under pressure every week, he knows Man United and yeah, he’s doing amazingly well now.

“He’s got to do it again next season, it’s a bit soon to go and pay big money for him now, but I’m confident he can go and do it.”

Butt helped oversee Garner’s development during his time in charge of United’s academy and believes the midfielder has taken his game to another level since then.

He added: “At the time Jimmy wasn’t at the level to burst into United and play regularly. It wasn’t working so quite rightly he moved on and kick-started his career.

“Jimmy is a bit like the player I was. Not the most talented but his drive and desire to get to the top is up there with anybody I’ve seen.”

Following the disappointing friendly results against Uruguay and Japan, there is now plenty of focus on who makes Tuchel’s final 26-man squad for the showpiece in North America, but Butt would be stunned if Garner is not on the plane.

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He added: “Jimmy Garner has done himself a massive, massive favour playing how he played. He’s been phenomenal this season. He’s got it all, he can pass through the lines, he can defend, he can tackle, he can sprint.

“He’s like a poorer man’s version of Gerrard. Not as good as Gerrard, but he’s in that mould, he can do everything as a modern-day midfielder.

“He will definitely be going [to the World Cup] after that, he’s got his ticket on the plane.”