Manchester United have been urged to offload Andre Onana as the goalkeeper is “useless” and there is an obvious replacement in the Premier League.

The Red Devils signed Onana from Inter Milan during the 2023 summer transfer window to replace David De Gea. He was handpicked by former boss Erik ten Hag as they previously worked together at Ajax.

Onana endured a difficult start at Man Utd as he made a few huge mistakes at the beginning of the campaign, but he grew into the season and was one of their better performers overall.

However, the 28-year-old has suffered a major dip this season and is currently ranked as the 15th best goalkeeper in the Premier League this term.

United are already linked with several potential replacements for Onana, who could be ‘living out his final months’ at Old Trafford.

Ex-Man Utd defender Paul Parker wants his former club to replace Onana with Leicester City goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, who “has it all”.

“In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all,” Parker said.

“Right now, I think Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season.

“I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude.

“As a center-back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura.”

Parker reckons Onana is “useless” and he’s made Man Utd’s decision to let De Gea leave “even more ridiculous”.

“The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won’t be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening,” Parker added.

“I can’t help but think about why the club let David De Gea go. It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless.

“Another thing I really don’t like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn’t seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal.

“You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did.

“For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them.”