Man Utd given ‘150%’ backing to sign Chelsea target even ‘if it was only for a training session’

Andy Cole has urged Manchester United to sign Karim Benzema from Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad, even “if it was only for a training session”.

Benzema is reportedly unhappy in Saudi Arabia after joining Al Ittihad from Real Madrid last summer.

He has been linked with a move away from the Saudi Pro League this month with Chelsea, Arsenal and the Red Devils all reported to be interested.

It will be an extremely difficult deal to complete due to Benzema’s extortionate salary in the Middle East, which is pretty much ruling out any January transfer.

Saying that, all three Premier League clubs are in dire need of a goalscorer up front and could bite the bullet if everything falls into place financially.

The prospect of the French superstar joining Manchester United excites the club’s former striker Cole, who thinks Benzema has what it takes to play in England despite recently turning 36.

When asked if United should explore a loan deal for Benzema, Cole told Betfred: “150%. I would sign him if it was only for a training session.

“I was very surprised when he left Real Madrid in the summer, but I understand why it happened. That money he’s earning in Saudi Arabia is generational wealth. It’s for his kids and his kids’ kids.

“When you’re at that age in your career and you’ve already won four La Liga titles, five Champions League trophies and the Ballon d’Or, I can understand why he went to Saudi.

“Could he do it in the Premier League at his age? 100% considering the way he looks after himself.

“If Manchester United have the opportunity to sign him, then they should definitely try and make that happen.”

It has been an extremely quiet January transfer window with several clubs walking on a financial tightrope.

The Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules are hindering clubs from improving their squads this month and is the reason Arsenal, Chelsea and United are likely to end the window without a new striker.

