Ex-Manchester United winger Nani has explained why he thinks his former club needs to sign “complete” Tottenham Hotspur star Joao Palhinha.

The centre-midfielder joined Spurs in the summer after previously shining in the Premier League with Fulham, though he struggled to break into Bayern Munich’s starting XI.

Palhinha has impressed for Tottenham at the start of this campaign and has already proven to be one of the signings of the season in the Premier League.

Man Utd have previously been linked with Palhinha and they are going to be in the market for a No.6 next year after failing to land Carlos Baleba in the summer.

Nani thinks Palhinha has two qualities that would ensure that he “fits into Man United’s DNA”.

“Joao Palhinha is a great player. I played with him at Sporting, where he was growing and learning a lot. After a few years, he became one of the best players in his position,” Nani said in an interview with Covers.com.

“He’s very strong and talented at winning and recovering the ball, and tackling. He’s also improved his forward play, scoring goals, connecting with the team, and moving forward with the ball. He’s become a complete player in his position.

“I think he’s a great player and can do really well for Tottenham. He had an opportunity with Bayern and we’re not sure what will happen next season, but he’s a player who can play for any team in the world.

“He just needs to be consistent and fit, as injuries sometimes cause problems. I trust he will have a fantastic career.”

Nani added: “He is a player with energy, with power to recover balls and to fight, that is something that fits into Man United’s DNA.”

Nani has also boldly argued that the Red Devils could win the Premier League this season.

“Why not?’” Nani said when asked whether Man Utd can win the Premier League this season.

“They are building a strong team and are trying to get back into real competition with the teams that are always at the top of the table: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Man City. So, they are there now. They have the possibility.

“If they win the next few games, everything can change. So, we never know. Let’s keep on winning games and then we’ll see.”