A former Man Utd midfielder has questioned whether the current goalkeeper has the presence needed to lead a side with serious ambitions, while also encouraging the signing of an energetic midfielder.

Gordon Strachan, who also won 50 caps for Scotland, believes Andre Onana is still “at war with himself” and that Man Utd’s midfield lacks the physical profile required at the top level.

“When I’ve been successful anywhere, I’ve had goalkeepers with personality and presence,” he told OLBG. “Whether it’s a physical presence, a personality presence, that is always needed in the team.

“When they walk down the tunnel and they see a goalie in front of them with a physical presence, a personality presence, then you think, thank goodness he’s there.

“The goalkeeper there now, I don’t think he’s got either of them. I don’t think he’s got a physical presence, and I don’t think he’s got this personality presence.

“He looks like he’s constantly at war with himself, worrying about making a mistake, and that he might have to go somewhere else to get that confidence back.”

Strachan compared the situation to when Peter Schmeichel joined the club. “When Peter Schmeichel went to United, it was one of the best things that ever happened to the club. There is a lot of talk about other players, but Schmeichel was huge.”

He also addressed the midfield, where the likes of Casemiro, Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes were regulars last season, and argued that Utd need more than just quality on the ball.

“They don’t need a bit more bite, they need legs—real legs, real closing down,” he said. Conor Gallagher is among the suitable midfielders linked in previous seasons.

“Can Conor Gallagher do that? Yes, he can, he’s definitely got legs, he’s a good teammate.”

Strachan admitted Gallagher may not offer the same creativity as others in the squad, saying, “Gallagher has the legs and energy—but not the Bruno flair,” but said that pairing energy with imagination could be the solution.

“Has he got enough imagination? I don’t know. But if you have people like that with legs in there and have imagination around them, then he’d be a good signing.

“A Christian Eriksen of 10 years ago could have done that in the game that is now as frantic as PSG are now playing with their level of fitness.

“So the days of the luxury player, if you want to be a top side, are gone. Conor Gallagher has definitely got the legs. He’s got the robustness. Has he got goals? Has he got that flair? These players are hard to come by.

“Would I take him compared to some of the players that have played over the last couple of years at Man Utd? Yes, I would.”