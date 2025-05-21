Manchester United have been told why they need to “look beyond their rift” with Liverpool and sign £64m flop Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Red Devils are known to be in the market for a new striker, with it widely speculated that Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap is their preferred target.

However, Man Utd have been encouraged to raid arch-rivals Liverpool to sign Nunez, who is set to leave this summer amid interest from European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

Ex-Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke has called for his former club to sign Nunez, who apparently has “got all of the ingredients to be even better”.

“I’m a big fan of [Nunez]. I think that I could understand why Liverpool would want to change him,” Yorke told gamblingindustrynews.com.

“He’s not quite lived up to expectations and sometimes a new start might be a good thing for a player, rather than being there and just being another number and getting game time occasionally.

“What I see is an individual wanting a platform to become the top man at the football club. He’s not going to get that with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk and the other players who they have there.

“I think for me personally, if I was United, I know the Liverpool and the Man United thing is a bit of a rift there, but I look beyond that.

“I look at the young man who has a good presence, who has a little bit of zest in him, who’s got all the ingredients to be even better than what he’s actually producing at the minute.

“He’s still at a good age. He’s now been in England for the last three years or so. He understands English culture.

“What he’s expecting I think is a new beginning. If I were looking at him from the outside, that is somebody I would take upon to bring aggression. You’d be the top man or one of the top men at Man United.

“If he wants to go there, you give me something. And I think he will score more goals at Man United than at Liverpool.”

Yorke has also named Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez, who has reportedly been ‘offered’ the chance to replace Andre Onana.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer,” Yorke said on Man Utd signing Martinez.

“Emi Martinez has been really exceptional for a number of years and again you could see why huge clubs would want him.

“I mean Man United, I know they’re struggling, but even now you’d have to consider it because they’re such a huge club.

“He wouldn’t just be bringing experience, but he’s a far better goalkeeper than Andre Onana, just going by the numbers.

“I think for Onana, it hasn’t quite worked out, and everyone anticipated that he would have done well. But definitely, signing Martinez would be a huge coup for United.”