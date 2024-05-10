Manchester United have been urged to replace Erik ten Hag with Jose Mourinho for two clear reasons as they should “forget Gareth Southgate”.

Ten Hag is nearing the end of his second season at Man Utd and he is unlikely to get a third year as it is being widely reported that he will be sacked in the summer.

The Dutchman’s debut season at Old Trafford was pretty successful but this campaign has been miserable for Man Utd. They have reached the FA Cup final, but they were prematurely knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, while they sit eighth in the Premier League.

An already terrible season hit a new low on Monday night as the Red Devils suffered a demoralising 4-0 loss at the hands of Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Could Mourinho return to Man Utd?

Ten Hag hopes “common sense” will prevail when Man Utd’s hierarchy decides whether to sack him in the summer.

When asked by reporters if he is concerned that he could be sacked even if Man Utd win the FA Cup, he replied: “No, I think they have common sense.

“They see when you have 32 different backlines, when you lose eight centre-backs, if they see we use 13 partnerships at centre-halves.

“When they see we don’t have a left full-back, when we have so many injuries, they know that will have a negative impact on results.

Ten Hag has said some pretty daft things this season but even he must know that he is on the plank, with reports suggesting Southgate and Thomas Tuchel are the two ‘leading candidates’ to replace him in the summer.

But former Premier League player Stan Collymore reckons Man Utd should “forget Southgate” and re-appoint Mourinho for a couple of clear reasons.

“I thought Jose Mourinho getting the United job when he did was completely the wrong move,” Collymore said via his column for Caught Offside.

“Attack, attack, attack was United’s history but the ‘Special One’ arrived and we saw the dark arts, s**thousery and sometimes turgid football in an era of progressive coaches like Pep and Klopp. But now, it’s a whole new ball game.

“Forget Gareth Southgate. I know him well and he won’t know what’s hit him at United should they go through a bad spell, criticism, and are in the spotlight on a weekly basis – not every few months when there’s an international or tournament on.

“United need a leader again, someone willing to create an identity and a style of play, even if it’s not the most exciting. A style that competes, wins and weeds out the weak and immature.

“I’m increasingly coming round to the fact that one man in world football still has that ability to galvanise and who would relish the challenge. His name? Jose Mourinho.”

