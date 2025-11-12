Manchester United fan Usain Bolt is “begging” legend Rio Ferdinand to address the squad as he feels only one man “understands” what is needed of him in an important role.

United have improved upon their Premier League performances last season. Indeed, after a 15th-placed finish, they’re currently seventh in the league but just two points off third-placed Chelsea.

Their recent run of form has seen them beat Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton, before drawing against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham.

Within that five-game stretch, United have conceded seven goals, with six coming in the last three games and two in the consecutive draws.

High-profile fan Bolt has implored legendary former Red Devils defender Ferdinand to have a word with the defence in the side.

He said on Rio Ferdinand Presents: “I just watched the United game, one of our biggest problems is when we invite pressure onto ourselves.

“They’re always running back, all we do is invite pressure. Please [Rio], I’m begging you man. Get to the team and say something. You are one of the greatest defenders Man United ever had, please, bro, it’s stressing me out.

“I know you have nothing to do with this but tell the guys to pass the ball quicker. Oh my God, bro. They don’t know how to defend one-on-one. [Luke] Shaw is the only one that seems like he understands.

“All they know is system, lineup and play well. They don’t know how to step up, push the defender and then go back into your line. I push up [as a defender] and the midfield slots in. Please Rio, get to somebody.”

With the defensive talent on show at United – Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven, as well as injured Lisandro Martinez – all joining Shaw in defence, the Red Devils should be keeping sides at bay better.

However, the 18 goals that they have conceded is a tally which has only been beaten for the worst by the bottom five sides in the league.

Going forwards, only the top three have outscored United, so if they can shore up the defence, they should be in a good spot to continue climbing the table.

There is an argument that some of the defence have still not entirely settled into playing as a three, so perhaps the Red Devils still need some time to adjust before the back line is sorted.

