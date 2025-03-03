Manchester United have been urged to ditch “useless” Andre Onana with a Leicester star “who has it all” after a making a “disgraceful” transfer decision which is costing them dear.

Onana has been heavily criticised this season having made a number of errors to contribute to Manchester United’s woeful season, and ex-Red Devils defender Paul Parker reckons his former club should sign a new goalkeeper to replace the Cameroon international.

And he reckons that man should be Leicester’s Mads Hermansen, who ranks fifth in our goalkeeper ranking, and has been one of the Foxes’ standout performers in their own dire season.

“In an ideal world, Man United should buy a new goalkeeper to replace Onana. He’s just not good enough, and I don’t think he even looks like a goalkeeper at all,” Parker told SpilXperten.

“Right now, I think (second choice Altay) Bayindir should get a chance, but in the long run, the club should go for Mads Hermansen, who has single-handedly kept Leicester somewhat afloat this season.

“I think he has it all. He’s a fantastic shot-stopper, he’s good with his feet, and he has a strong attitude. As a centre back, I would be scared to have him behind me, but in a good way, because he has such a strong aura.”

Parker believes Untied should never have let David de Gea – who’s now Fiorentina’s No.1 – leave the club, insisting the way they cast him out was “disgraceful”, with the decision looking all the more “ridulous” given how “useless” Onana has been.

Despite the pundit’s views, he doesn’t think United will be chasing a new stopper in the summer, with such major surgery required on Ruben Amorim’s in the squad.

He added: “The problem is probably that the goalkeeper position won’t be a priority for a new signing, as there are so many other issues in other positions that need strengthening.”

“I can’t help but think about why the club let David De Gea go. It was a really disgraceful way they parted with him after he was named Player of the Year three times in a row, and right now, it looks even more ridiculous because his replacement is so useless.

“Another thing I really don’t like about Onana is his mentality. It doesn’t seem to bother him when Manchester United concedes a goal.

“You never see him standing there shouting or scolding his defense, like De Gea or Peter Schmeichel always did. For them, keeping a clean sheet was a matter of life and death. It meant everything to them.”