‘Fed up’ star tells Real Madrid ‘he’ll go to Man Utd’ in the summer on one condition

Federico Valverde has told Real Madrid that he will move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window if Alvaro Arbeloa stays at the club, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all joining the Premier League club.

However, the early parts of the season didn’t go to plan with Man Utd continuing their inconsistent form from the previous season under Ruben Amorim.

Amorim was sacked last month as Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the season, as they bide their time over a decision on a permanent manager.

Carrick has led the Red Devils to four wins and a draw in his first five matches in charge and there have already been some calls to keep him on past the summer.

Whoever is in charge next season, Man Utd already have a plan for the summer and it involves investing heavily in their midfield with one or two new midfielders set to come through the door.

READ MORE: Rashford swaps: 16-goal forward among six Barcelona options for Man Utd

Ahead of the January transfer window deadline, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett explained Man Utd plans for the summer market, he said: “Midfield is where Man Utd feel they will focus the bulk of their spend in the summer. The way it was explained to me was: ‘if all of the club’s big targets became available in January they would jump at it, but not by paying over the odds’.

“Most clubs feel if you go for a big name in January (unless they are due to be out of contract), you pay a premium.

“Carlos Baleba at Brighton is on their list, Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, they like Adam Wharton, and Joao Gomes at Wolves so there’s a number of options. They may even do two.

“Window by window, they are prioritising areas of the team. It’s a very data-led approach. Last summer the priority was to score more goals so that’s why they pumped £280m into three forward players.

“Now they are wanting to solve the next imbalance and are going to address midfield. I get the impression Anderson is top of the list but we’re talking over £100m.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Rashford could ‘definitely’ return to Man Utd as Barcelona chief Deco comments on ‘enormous demands’

* Man Utd look to ‘close operation’ for Atletico star after ‘ideal’ £61m Rashford replacement ‘identified’

* Keane claims Man Utd star ‘like Ryanair’ in brutal put-down as he refuse to enjoy nice things



Real Madrid midfielder Valverde has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for years and there are rumours he could become available in the summer.

Reports in Spain now claim that Valverde ‘says he’ll go to Manchester United’ in the summer if Arbeloa stays on as Real Madrid head coach for next season.

The Uruguay international is ‘fed up’ with Arbeloa and is unhappy at the possibility of the Spaniard ‘continuing as manager and has already expressed his concerns to the Real Madrid hierarchy’.

Sources close to the Real Madrid midfielder have said that ‘his message is that if the coach stays for another season, he will request a transfer in the summer to avoid having to work under him any longer’.

Valverde ‘believes that the manager’s methods and internal management are not aligned with what the team needs at this time’ and it’s understood that this ‘discontent has been building and has led the Uruguayan to be very clear about the manager’s future’.

The report adds: ‘In this scenario, Manchester United ‘s interest has emerged strongly. The English club has already made preliminary contact with the player’s representatives to explore a possible move in the upcoming transfer window. At Old Trafford, they highly value his profile for the Premier League, where he would be well-suited to take on responsibility in big matches.’

The report continues: ‘If the manager ultimately stays and the Uruguayan follows through on his threat, the summer will heat up with high-stakes negotiations. Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make a substantial offer to convince the club, while Valverde prioritizes an ambitious project where he feels valued and respected in his position on the pitch.’