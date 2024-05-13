Man Utd player says he ‘certainly cannot rule out’ transfer to Euro giants after Prem transfer is blocked

Man Utd midfielder Donny van de Beek insists he “certainly cannot rule out” a return to Eredivisie giants Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Netherlands international has had a disastrous time at Old Trafford since making a £35m move in August 2020 from Ajax.

Van de Beek has made just 35 Premier League appearances over the last four years with the midfielder struggling to show anywhere near the form he showed to help Ajax to a Champions League semi-final the year before he joined.

Man Utd sent Van de Beek on loan to Everton in the second half of the 2021-22 season, where he also failed to impress, while he joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a temporary deal in January with the German club having an option to buy this summer.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Frankfurt will not be triggering that clause with the Dutchman only making seven appearances.

Romano wrote on X: “Donny van de Beek’s agent has confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt will NOT trigger the buy option for €13m (approx. £11.2m).

“Donny will return to Man Utd but is expected to leave again in the summer as reported.”

MORE ON THE MAN UTD MESS FROM F365

👉 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Saliba, Casemiro, Partey, Garnacho, Trossard, Amad

👉 Rooney claims Ten Hag directed ‘massive insult’ at Man Utd players in Arsenal post-match interview

👉 Man Utd: Ferdinand blasts Ten Hag over ‘unfair’ treatment of star with Red Devils looking ‘uncoached’

And now Van de Beek has refused to rule out a return to Ajax in the summer as he’s expected to leave Man Utd after failing to get into Erik ten Hag’s side.

“Why not? Ajax has always been a special place for me, so we certainly cannot rule that out,” Van de Beek told Ziggo Sport.

“At Ajax only one thing matters: winning and becoming champions. Now European football and fifth place is the highest achievable after a turbulent year. It’s difficult now, but Ajax always bounces back.

“I have also had mixed years due to injuries. But now I’m looking forward again. If I keep working hard, I’m confident things will turn out fine.

“It is up to you to turn it around. I’m working on that. I am convinced of my own qualities. If I stay fit and keep working hard, I will definitely be fine.”

But Man Utd are unwilling to sell Van de Beek to a Premier League rival this summer, according to the Dutchman’s agent.

Guido Albers insists Man Utd are not keen on Van de Beek joining a domestic rival, he told ESPN: “For me it is a very nice moment in his career to pick it up again. We said together, ‘back to basics’. He’s lost that a bit in recent years. He is hungry and eager to please.

“I came to an agreement with Frankfurt for him. Frankfurt still had an option until June 30, which they will not exercise. Officially he is now going back to Manchester United and I am now in discussions with him.

“Donny does not want to stay in the Premier League, also because United do not want that. That is not a good choice for him. He needs to return to a club that plays good football. In any case, he will not return to Ajax.

“My preference was to look in Spain, Italy or France. If I could get him in Spain or Italy that would be fantastic, at a club where he will play as a No.10 like he played at Ajax. You see that the Dutch are successful in a certain way in Spanish or Italian football.”

Albers added: “He was very close to a transfer to Real Sociedad last summer. That was cancelled at the last minute because Erik ten Hag wanted to keep him until the last minute. Then he ended up at Frankfurt.”

More: Man Utd | Donny van de Beek