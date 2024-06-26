Van Nistelrooy arrival at Man Utd ‘incomprehensible’ as Dutchman will be ‘extra shield for Ten Hag’

Two Dutch journalists Valentijn Driessen and Mike Verweij are baffled as to why Ruud van Nistelrooy would want to join Man Utd as assistant manager.

The Red Devils decided to stick with Erik ten Hag in an Ibiza summit earlier this month despite their poor eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

A lack of outstanding candidates and Man Utd’s unexpected 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final saved Ten Hag’s job.

And now Man Utd are closing in on agreeing a new deal for the Dutchman and providing him with support in the form of compatriot Van Nistelrooy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that there is a “very good possibility” that former Man Utd striker Van Nistelrooy chooses to join Ten Hag’s coaching staff ahead of the new season.

Romano said: “What I’m hearing is that Ruud van Nistelrooy is very tempted by this possibility to go back to Manchester United.

“He’s still keeping his options open, but in the last 24-48 hours, van Nistelrooy is really tempted to make this new experience as an assistant coach. So I think there’s a very good possibility.

“I think it could also not be the only addition to the Manchester United staff because there is the intention to change something.”

But Dutch journalists Verweij and Driessen can’t understand Van Nistelrooy’s potential decision to join Man Utd over being the manager of another club.

Verweij said: “Van Nistelrooy is a great at Manchester United. But yes, the reason why he is brought in that direction by Ten Hag is of course to be an extra shield for Ten Hag. Of course, Van Nistelrooy should never want that.

“The only thing you do by going to Manchester United is increase Ten Hag’s credit. Are you going to let yourself be used for that, in quotes?”

Driessen added: “I think his name was mentioned there once when Ten Hag started working there, but he didn’t like it at the time.

“He always showed himself to be very ambitious and was ready for a job as a head coach, preferably in a competition in which he had played. So, then you end up in Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and England.

“Then you can become head coach of Burnley, who are good for former players. And he is working on his way and would like to return to the Premier League. Then I find it incomprehensible that you would choose a position as Erik ten Hag’s first, second or third assistant, while you could become head coach of Burnley.

“Unless you contractually agree that you will be Ten Hag’s successor, then it is a different story. But I don’t think so…”