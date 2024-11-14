Former Manchester United assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly make an ‘instant return’ as a Championship club is ‘interested’ in him.

Van Nistelrooy was beloved at Man Utd during his playing career and returned to the Premier League giants ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 48-year-old retired in 2012 and has subsequently turned to coaching. He spent a year in charge of PSV Eindhoven before leaving at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Van Nistelrooy helped the Eredivisie side win the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield. Despite this, he left with one game of the 2022/23 season remaining as he was not backed enough by the board.

Earlier this year, he returned to Man Utd as he was named Erik ten Hag’s assistant. This was viewed as an interesting move as he has clear managerial ambitions and could potentially undermine his fellow Dutchman.

Under Ten Hag, Man Utd endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign and the former Ajax boss was sacked at the end of last month.

Van Nistelrooy was named interim boss and won three of his four games in charge. Despite this, new head coach Ruben Amorim has decided to get rid of the club legend as he is sticking with the staff he worked with at Sporting Lisbon.

This leaves Van Nistelrooy without a club, but a report from The Sun claims he ‘could make an instant return to English football’ in a ‘shock move’ as Championship side Burnley are ‘interested’.

Burnley were heavily linked with Van Nistelrooy following last season’s relegation and this appointment was reportedly close before Man Utd hijacked the deal.

