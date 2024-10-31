Man Utd interim Van Nistelrooy ‘very motivated’ to work with Amorim: ‘That’s my absolute goal’

Interim Man Utd manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has reiterated his desire to stay at the club as part of the new coaching set-up under Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 win against Leicester in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as talks continue over the appointment of Sporting head coach Amorim.

The Dutchman is now preparing to lead the side into Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Chelsea, with the expectation he will take charge against PAOK in the Europa League and then Leicester City next weekend.

Put to former Man Utd striker Van Nistelrooy that he looks set to take charge against the west Londoners given he is facing the media at the pre-match press conference, he said: “I am guessing that too, so, yes.

“It’s going to be a short job as an interim. That was communicated very clear, and I was happy with that.

“I felt that I was called upon to help the club forward in the situation and obviously it was difficult that Erik (ten Hag) had to leave.”

He continued: “It was very disappointing, obviously with mixed feelings, but after that you have to switch the mindset to win because in the end there’s 75,000 people waiting and celebrating, and millions watching at home.

“I think that’s what we try to do and same for Sunday at least, then after that we’ll see.”

Van Nistelrooy returned to Man Utd in the summer as part of Ten Hag’s refreshed background team.

Amorim is set to bring in his own staff from Sporting but the Red Devils legend is hoping to remain assistant. Some reports have suggested he will leave when the 39-year-old completes his move.

“Yes (I could have been a manager), and I decided to come back here for a very important reason – that I’m here,” he said.

“As an assistant, I came here to help the club forward, and I’m still very motivated to do so in any capacity as an assistant and now as an interim manager, and after that I go back to my assistant contract that I have here for this season and next. I’m very motivated to stay here and help the club forward. That’s my absolute goal.”

Asked if it is expectation that he will remain as an assistant under the new United boss, Van Nistelrooy said: “We will see but it’s a contract situation that I’m in, and my desire to help the club forward.

“So I can speak to you about my side of this story, and after that, when the new situation is occurring, when the new manager is signing and conversations takes place, we have to see how things develop.”

Amorim promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon play on Friday night.

Amorim was peppered with questions about his prospective switch to Old Trafford on Thursday but kept his cards close to his chest.

“It is a negotiation between two clubs,” the Sporting head coach said. “It’s never easy. Even with the clauses it’s never easy, they have to talk.

“We will have clarification after the game. It will be very clear, so it’s one more day. After the game tomorrow, we will have the decision made.”

Asked what he liked about the Premier League as he prepared to leave the press conference, he said with a smile: “Everything”.