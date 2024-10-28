Man Utd interim appointment ‘raising eyebrows’ after RvN ‘private clashes with Dutch players’

The appointment of Ruud van Nistelrooy as Man Utd interim manager is ‘raising eyebrows’ in his homeland, according to reports.

Man Utd announced on Monday morning that the former Netherlands international will take over as interim boss after sacking compatriot Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils slipped to their fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Sunday at West Ham and sit in the bottom half of the table. They have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

A club statement read: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”

And the Daily Mail report that the appointment of Van Nistelrooy is ‘raising eyebrows’ in the Netherlands, where he had a reputation of falling out with some players.

The report claims:

‘Before joining up with Ten Hag at United, Van Nistelrooy managed Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The 48-year-old’s time at the Philips Stadion was a tumultuous one later overshadowed by talk of clashes between coach and team ‘The 48-year-old’s reign at Philips Stadion was overshadowed by talk of private clashes with his players, many of whom held grave concerns over Van Nistelrooy’s coaching abilities. ‘Some players felt he was stubborn and unwilling to adapt his approach. Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf carried a story detailing that a number of key players had even approached PSV’s board to express their reservations about Van Nistelrooy’s methods.’

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Neville drops PL referee conspiracy hint after Man Utd penalty drama vs West Ham

👉 Ten Hag right about Manchester United: they have two of three worst finishers in the Prem

👉 Man Utd ‘approach’ for Erik ten Hag successor revealed as they ‘try their luck’



Speculation over Ten Hag’s future had regained intensity in recent weeks after the 54-year-old Dutchman remained in the role at the end of last season.

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe kept faith with Ten Hag after United beat Manchester City to lift the FA Cup in May, but after only three wins from nine league games the club has taken decisive action.

The Red Devils indicated it was a unanimous and collective decision, albeit a difficult one to take, the PA news agency understands.

The club had wanted to give Ten Hag the chance to work within a new sporting structure set up over the summer, but results and performances have forced their hand.

It is understood the club’s hierarchy had not seen enough progress in Ten Hag’s side to believe they were on the right path to challenge again for the Premier League title.

READ NEXT: Who will replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager? The favourites are here and uninspiring