Man Utd: Van Nistelrooy drops verdict on working with Amorim as Brailsford hints at ‘done’ deal

Interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he’s keen to be part of Ruben Amorim’s new coaching team with Manchester United still in with Sporting Lisbon.

The Red Devils decided to sack Erik ten Hag on Monday. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co. opted to make a change after Sunday’s 2-1 loss at West Ham United, which leaves them 14th in the Premier League.

Van Nistelrooy was put in temporary charge as United look to appoint a new head coach. The club have informed Sporting that they would pay the 10 million euros (£8.3m) termination clause in Amorim’s contract as the two clubs remain in negotiations.

Man Utd seek to bring in the Portuguese as quickly as possible, but Wednesday’s 5-2 Carabao Cup win against Leicester suggested they are in safe hands if the situation drags on.

Asked if he is happy to remain in interim charge as negotiations for Amorim continue, Van Nistelrooy told Sky Sports: “Of course – I came here as an assistant to help the club.

“Now in this role I’m helping as long as I’m needed. And in the future in any capacity, I’m here to help the club further, to build towards the future and that’s what I’m here for.”

Amorim’s coaching set-up is among the matters being discussed and Van Nistelrooy, who returned to United in the summer as one of Ten Hag’s assistants, indicated he would like to be part of it.

Pushed on whether he wants to be part of the new backroom team at United, the former striker said: “As I said, I’m here to help, I’m here to serve, I’m here to give my everything for the club in any capacity with so many people here around me that want the best for the club and that will never change.”

Sir Dave Brailsford, Ineos’ director of sport, appeared to confirm to fans before the Old Trafford tie that the deal for Amorim was “done”.

Sporting denied that any agreement for the head coach’s departure has been reached in a statement to A Bola, adding that they have “not yet received any amount regarding the termination clause”.

Reports suggest the Portuguese champions want Amorim, who has a 30-day notice period, to oversee their final three matches before November’s international break – a period in which United host Chelsea, PAOK and Leicester.

Van Nistelrooy appears likely to at least take charge against the Blues on Sunday, even if official confirmation of Amorim’s appointment comes before the weekend.

The former striker will preview the Chelsea clash at Carrington on Thursday afternoon, with the quick turnaround from the Leicester win key in United’s decision for him to skip the post-match press conference.

Van Nistelrooy only spoke to rights holders after a night when Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes scored a brace apiece, with Alejandro Garnacho striking the other to set-up a quarter-final at Tottenham.

“Five goals but I have to say the chances against West Ham, Fenerbahce and Crystal Palace, we created so much more bigger chances and couldn’t finish,” he said.

“All of a sudden we had some luck on our side and that made it a great night.”