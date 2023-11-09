Man Utd and VAR in a race to become biggest flop of a comedic season

On the latest episode of the 2023/24 season, everyone’s two favourite character/subplots had another ‘content’ night for the ages: the trials and tribulations of VAR and the comedic tragedy known as the once-famous Manchester United.

Outside of the obvious issues with the technology, once again it has served its purpose as a ready-made excuse for players, managers and fanbases.

A wild night in Copenhagen saw VAR at the centre of almost everything that happened in the game, from Marcus Rashford’s red card and a non-red card for the home side to both penalties. All were contentious, as was the decision to award former Southampton and Celtic man Moi Elyounoussi’s opening goal, given there was an offside player in the eyeline of Andre Onana.

It was the latest in a litany of questionable VAR decisions to ‘go against’ United this season, which some (mostly online) have linked to the opening day of the season, when Onana Superman-punched a Wolves defender and avoided any punishment when a penalty seemed obvious.

There has been the obvious handball not given at Spurs against Cristian Romero, the unbelievably tight offside call against Alejandro Garnacho, the ‘was it in or out?’ ball on Marcus Rashford against Brighton, penalties against both Bayern and Copenhagen (at home) and most recently, Scott McTominay’s disallowed goal at Fulham.

There have been others but let’s not bore the readers to death with a full review of United’s season from a VAR perspective.

Such calls obviously lead to people complaining about the admittedly horrendous interference of video technology on the sport, which takes way too long, is still way too subjective, is not independent from the referees and has moved entirely away from the ‘clear and obvious’ premise we were all promised.

Seriously, how long does it take to make these calls? If you can’t decide quickly, just leave it as is and let the game move on. It’s ruined the flow of football. Slowing down full-speed action also makes no sense and completely distorts the view.

None of this matters, though, when diving into the actual issues at Manchester United, which have seen the team lose nine of their 17 games this season. They were unceremoniously dumped out of the Carabao Cup, sit eighth in the Premier League and bottom of a presumed straightforward Champions League group. It might be the only top-four finish United get all season.

The team is leaking goals like the Old Trafford roof and goals have been in short order in the league, with just 12 goals in 11 games. On the other hand, United have scored nine in four in Europe, but eight have come in three chaotic losses, with all five of Hojlund’s goals coming in losses. You have to feel for the guy.

Dive into what actually happened after the VAR calls that ‘went against’ United on Wednesday night and a familiar pattern continued. It’s as predictable as it is tiring.

Rashford got sent off shortly before half-time and instead of shutting up shop and playing a compact 10-man defence, United conceded twice in quick succession, both of which were a result of the helter-skelter nature of their play. Who was marking Elyounoussi for the first goal? Cutback FC.

Even after ‘getting one back’ in the VAR stakes with a very questionable penalty call, which Bruno Fernandes slotted home brilliantly, United couldn’t take advantage of a serious reprieve and hold on for a precious win.

Instead, they capitulated with composure vanishing and marking becoming non-existent, most notably from Diogo Dalot who somehow didn’t notice a fellow human running beside him at extremely close quarters.

Conceding after scoring or conceding (more regular in truth) has been a theme for United this campaign, as has downing tools after VAR calls go against them, as seen against Spurs, Arsenal, Brighton and numerous others.

It points to a poor mentality in the team and an inability to react when the going gets tough, which was a characteristic of United even prior to VAR’s introduction and has been during the ‘post-Fergie wilderness years’ ™. It’s now just a ready-made and built-in excuse for anything that goes wrong in a game, which only adds to its disastrous impact on the sport.

It isn’t just United, of course, as Arsenal led the way in the conspiracy theorist/excuse-making this season with their preposterous club statement after Mikel Arteta went rolling thunder on the refs and ignored the fact his side didn’t deserve a result at Newcastle. A report is allegedly being filed that shows samples of their misgivings. Get out the world’s smallest violin.

Before that, it was Liverpool’s turn, albeit they had a legitimate gripe given an all-time and completely different type of blunder at Spurs. Still, Liverpool didn’t lose that game because a legitimate Luis Diaz goal was not awarded; they lost because Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota got themselves sent off.

The reverse happened to Spurs on Monday and, reading the room and knowing his now-universally liked persona, Ange Postecoglou went with the “you win some, you lose some” approach. Even if it was in response to Arteta’s temper tantrum, it was a welcome tonic to the hysteria.

One of the few ways United’s season could descend even further would come with a club statement of their own on VAR ‘irregularities’. They’ve surely made enough PR faux pas this season already – see Greenwood, Antony and Sancho.

In short, VAR is bad but Manchester United are worse. Both need an overhaul and quickly.