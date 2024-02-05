Ten Hag ‘bust-up’: Man Utd star holds ‘clear-the-air talks’ with boss amid ‘tense situation’

Raphael Varane has held talks with Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag in an effort to clear the air after a ‘bust-up’, according to reports.

The Red Devils have struggled defensively at times this season with Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire spending spells of the season on the sidelines injured.

Varane and Martinez appeared to be Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back partnership at the end of last season but injuries and form have seen Man Utd use a number of different combinations.

The Frenchman, who signed for Man Utd from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, came off the bench in the Red Devils’ 3-0 victory over West Ham on Sunday with Maguire and Martinez starting at centre-back.

Jonny Evans, who signed in the summer on a free transfer, was expected to play an emergency back-up role but the former West Brom defender has started more Premier League matches than Varane this season.

And Football Insider claim that Varane was ‘unhappy’ that Evans ‘had been selected ahead of him on multiple occasions throughout the season’ while the Man Utd defender also ‘took umbrage with the fact that the boss left him out of the Manchester derby in October for tactical reasons’.

READ MORE: Transfer gossip: Man Utd face Bruno Fernandes threat as Ratcliffe talks to two Ten Hag replacements

But those issues now appear to be behind them as the report adds that Ten Hag and Varane ‘have set aside their differences’ after they ‘held clear-the-air talks’ after a ‘bust-up’.

It is understood that the ‘tense situation between them seems to have been resolved’ as Varane waits to resolve his Man Utd future with the France international out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd allowed talented youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen to leave for Werder Bremen on a permanent transfer on deadline day last week and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained their decision.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Manchester United also enjoyed a good win yesterday as their talented young attacking players shone in the win over West Ham, but what about another top young talent who left the club in January?

“Some Man United fans were a bit surprised to see Isak Hansen-Aaroen leave without getting more of a chance in the first-team, but I wasn’t really surprised as we saw that United, like other clubs, were ready to cash in on young players.

“Also, it’s important to clarify that Man United have matching rights for the future potential move of Hansen-Aaroen, so they can keep some kind of control on the player.

“I’ve also been asked about stories involving Bruno Fernandes rejecting Saudi interest in January, however I’m not aware of this, it was never a possibility. Bruno was always very clear, he always wanted to stay at Manchester United last summer and it was the same in January.”