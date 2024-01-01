Man Utd star set for contract talks as Ten Hag ‘does not trigger extension’ – £34m man can leave for free

Manchester United are set to open talks over a new contract for Raphael Varane, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French centre-back joined the Red Devils from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £34million in the 2021 summer transfer window.

He joined with high expectations alongside Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, but he has failed to repeat the form we saw in the Spanish capital while playing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag.

Varane probably is the club’s best central defender with injuries hindering his time at Old Trafford, though the point still stands that he has disappointed.

The 30-year-old penned an initial three-year contract when he joined the club, so will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of the season and can now negotiate a pre-contract agreement with a club outside of England.

There have been a lot of rumours about Varane’s future with Bayern Munich believed to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Real Madrid are also believed to be contemplating re-signing the World Cup winner with Eder Militao and David Alaba sidelined.

Romano has provided an update on Varane’s future in Manchester, claiming that United are eager to discuss a new contract.

The experienced defender will have to decrease his salary if he wants to stay at Old Trafford after Ten Hag’s side decided against triggering the one-year extension in his current deal.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “Some Manchester United fans have been asking me about reports yesterday that suggested the club were keen to discuss a new contract with lower wages for Raphael Varane.

“I can confirm that, as far as I understand, I expect Man United to have these discussions with Varane soon as his current deal is expensive in terms of wages.

“Varane is due to be out of contract in summer 2024, and United now seem to have decided not to trigger the option to extend his current deal by one more year.

“So now talks could take place, but it has to be a new deal on different conditions, or he will leave the club in June.

“Of course, there is also the option for Varane to hold talks with foreign clubs for a move as a free agent in the summer, but for now I’m not aware of that happening, despite rumours about Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.”

The Daily Mail has also reported, as per Monday’s Gossip column, that United are willing to let Varane leave for free but could extend his contract if the player agrees to a wage cut.

