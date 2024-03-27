Man Utd make ‘final decision’ on Varane as Ratcliffe pulls U-turn on signing Liverpool target

Man Utd have decided to let Raphael Varane leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils have disappointed this campaign after a promising first season under Erik ten Hag which saw them reach an FA Cup final, win the Carabao Cup and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Varane to find a new club in the summer?

But Ten Hag’s men crashed out of Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while sixth-placed Man Utd are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

That has led to pressure on Ten Hag over performances and results with rumours Sir Jim Ratcliffe could consider a change of manager in the summer.

Their 4-3 victory over arch-rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup before the international break has given Ten Hag some hope that he will remain at Old Trafford next season – but one player who might not join him is Varane.

The France international has struggled to impress at Man Utd since his move from Real Madrid in 2021 with Varane only make 65 Premier League appearances across three seasons.

His form has been impacted by a number of injuries and now Spanish publication Fichajes insists that Man Utd have decided not to renew his contract.

Strangely, the website insists that Man Utd are ‘clear about its intention to cash in on the sale’ of Varane, which presumably they means they will trigger the one-year option in his contract before attempting to offload him.

It is understood that he has ‘generated considerable interest from several teams’ with his average performances leading ‘the board to contemplate the possibility of a sale’.

Man Utd rule out Johan Bakayoko pursuit

Fichajes also comment on Man Utd interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, who has also been linked to Liverpool, with the Red Devils making the decision to abandon their pursuit’ of the 20-year-old.

Bakayoko had ‘been part of the Red Devils’ list of potential targets for the upcoming transfer window’ but Man Utd ‘have decided not to press ahead with a move for the young Belgian winger’.

Man Utd have now ‘chosen to focus its efforts on other transfer targets’ with the Red Devils ‘looking for players who offer good value for money’ and Bakayoko would cost ‘at least €50 million’.

