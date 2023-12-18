Pundit picks out three Man Utd stars for special praise in ‘deserved’ draw at Liverpool

Man Utd trio Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Kobbie Mainoo were picked out for praise by former Red Devils defender David May after their 0-0 draw away at Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils headed to Anfield at the weekend in a bid to end a run of back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth and Bayern Munich, while Jurgen Klopp’s side were looking to go top of the Premier League with a win.

Andre Onana made eight saves for Man Utd as Liverpool had a huge 34 shots at the Red Devils’ goal on Sunday but the hosts couldn’t find a way through in a goalless stalemate.

Man Utd were by far the happier at full-time as they picked up a valuable away point and ex-Man Utd defender May heaped praise on three players after the final whistle.

May said on MUTV: “Varane absolutely outstanding. Evans outstanding. Mainoo a young kid in midfield, he was fantastic.

“Fair play to the lads. United have defended like trojans and deserved something from the game. Overall, the manager will be delighted with that but perhaps disappointed we didn’t actually win the game as we had some chances in the second half.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Nunez, Varane, Neville, Onana, Dalot’s red

“There were some really top performances and it’s something to build on. It’s a really professional performance and it had to be. Raphael Varane was like a magnet to that ball.”

Fellow MUTV pundit Quinton Fortune was also impressed by Varane’s performance against Liverpool with the Man Utd centre-back struggling when called upon this season.

Fortune said of the former Real Madrid defender: “He is a leader, that’s what you want to see from a centre-back. That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen.

“At Anfield with Nunez, Salah running at you, let’s hope he stays fit please God because he’s a very, very important player for us.”

And former Aston Villa star Dion Dublin thinks it was a good point for Man Utd in the context of the season with the Red Devils now seventh in the Premier League table.

Dublin said on BBC Sport: “You’ve got to realise where you are and what you’re playing. I believe that most Man Utd fans will take this, just not for the whole season because it was pretty negative.

“To come here and get this is very good. They have to accept that is where they are at the moment.

“It’s got them what they needed. They were set up perfectly to get a point away at one of the hardest paces in the world to get a point.”