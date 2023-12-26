Man Utd player ‘painfully experiencing’ life at Old Trafford amid rumours of Real Madrid transfer

Man Utd defender Raphael Varane is not enjoying life as a back-up option under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, according to reports.

The 30-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2021 from Real Madrid in a £34m, which could rise to £42m, with many believing his signing would elevate Man Utd’s defence to the next level.

However, Varane has been plagued by injuries since arriving at Old Trafford and that has seen his form take a hit with the Frenchman rarely fully up to speed.

Ten Hag started the season with Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his preferred centre-back pairing but injuries to both players have meant Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof have had opportunities.

More recently Willy Kambwala made his first appearance for Man Utd as they lost 2-0 to West Ham at the weekend with the youngster playing alongside Evans, who was their only available senior centre-back.

And now French newspaper L’Equipe claims that Varane is ‘painfully experiencing’ his current situation at Old Trafford after suffering a ‘downgrade’ under Ten Hag with the centre-back feeling ‘frustration’.

The publication adds that it is ‘impossible to imagine’ that the Frenchman can remain at Man Utd much longer and that his pain ‘cannot be prolonged’ more than this one season.

Spanish newspaper AS brought news before Christmas that Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti ‘would welcome’ Varane back at the Bernabeu with the outlet insisting it would be a ‘good operation’ for Los Blancos as they could sign the Man Utd defender ‘at a much lower price or even for free’.

That seems to suggest that Real Madrid could have to wait until the summer if they want to re-sign Varane and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists “there’s a chance he will stay at United this January”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Raphael Varane continues to be linked with a move back to Real Madrid. They are still discussing internally about signing a new centre-back, because they’ve had so many injury problems in that position.

“However, for the moment Varane is not in contact with Real Madrid, and there’s been no approach to Manchester United at this stage. For Varane, there’s a chance he will stay at United this January and then leave in the summer, the situation is open and will depend on the proposals.”