Man Utd strike ‘verbal agreement’ for transfer as another Ratcliffe deal is ‘practically closed’

Man Utd have “reached a verbal agreement” which will allow Hannibal Mejbri leave Old Trafford for Burnley, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made four signings so far this summer with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui all joining Erik ten Hag’s side.

While Brandon Williams, Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Omari Forson have all left on free transfers, while Donny van de Beek, Alvaro Carreras, Facundo Pellistri, Willy Kambwala, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood departed for fees.

Scott McTominay seems to be edging closer to a move away from Man Utd too after the Red Devils agreed a fee for the Scotland international to leave Old Trafford.

And now Tunisia international Hannibal is set to depart with Romano insisting that Burnley and Man Utd have come to a “verbal agreement” over a loan with an obligation to buy.

Romano wrote on X: “Burnley have reached verbal agreement to sign Hannibal Mejbri from Manchester United. Medical tests taking place today as club to club deal done on loan with mandatory buy clause. Almost there.”

Man Utd are set for at least one more incoming before the transfer deadline too with reports in Uruguay claiming their deal to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain is ‘practically closed’.

It is understood that the Uruguay international will leave Paris to complete a deal at Man Utd in the ‘next few hours’ and that ‘everything is on track’.

And Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio also has an update on the Ugarte transfer with the Red Devils waiting to seal McTominay’s exit before completing on the deal for the PSG midfielder.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Premier League Winners and Losers accepts winning 6-2 is quite good and has views on Man Utd

👉 Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling ‘open’ to Man Utd transfer amid shock swap deal rumours

👉 Man Utd target four transfers as Ratcliffe ‘makes progress’ on fifth summer signing

Di Marzio told bettingexpert.com: “I think that Manuel Ugarte will go to Man Utd because he always wanted United. He agreed personal terms for a lot of days and I think that he will go to United. Man Utd are talking to Napoli to agree the final details of McTominay.

“The way is McTominay out and Ugarte in. The three clubs, PSG, Man Utd and Napoli are trying to do this linked deal.”

With a transfer fee agreed, Di Marzio insists that McTominay just needs to agree exit terms for a deal to go through before the summer deadline at the end of this week.

Di Marzio added: “To get this deal done, McTominay has to solve his problems with United by agreeing exit terms.

“If he agrees to the exit terms, Napoli are ready to get him because they have already agreed a deal with United for about €30.5 million. If McTominay goes to Napoli, then Ugarte will be his replacement in Manchester.”