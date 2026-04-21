Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has ‘verbally agreed’ to a new five-year contract to remain at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Mainoo spent the first half of the season on the bench with the England international completely out of favour under Ruben Amorim, who was sacked in January.

There were even reports in the summer and January transfer windows that Mainoo could leave to join Napoli or another club in a shock loan deal.

Since Amorim’s sacking, Mainoo has been a key player for Man Utd interim head coach Michael Carrick with the 21-year-old starting the majority of matches.

And Mainoo earned praise from Carrick after Man Utd beat Chelsea 1-0 as Carrick won his eighth match in 12 matches since taking over as Red Devils interim boss.

Carrick said of Mainoo’s performance: “I thought that was the best Kobbie has played, certainly since I’ve been back here. To step up and put so many phases to his game or sides to his game tonight.

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Man City, Arteta, Leeds, Rosenior, Watkins, Howe

“I thought he looked so composed, so calm, had a really good presence about him, defended well. Not easy when you’ve got really good players in and around you and it was a good battle between him and Cole Palmer.

“So we had to be right at it tonight, but Kobbie just showed so much quality and composure in a tough environment, really, in the end. Showed us what he can do.”

Mainoo missed his first match under Carrick when he picked up a minor injury ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Leeds last week but he returned to the starting XI against Chelsea.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Scholes names Arsenal star he ‘slagged off’ as ‘dream’ Man Utd signing as ‘anyone is possible’

* Real Madrid to Man Utd transfer door ‘open’ for midfielder thanks to Man City summer deal

* Man Utd prepare ‘official £34m bid’ for the ‘hottest prospect in world football’ after Newcastle rejection

Carrick added: “Kobbie didn’t train an awful lot, really. He only did a little, really, a little bit on Thursday and a little bit more yesterday, so it wasn’t an awful lot, so again credit to him for stepping in into that one,” added Carrick.

And now The Sun claim that Man Utd ‘have verbally agreed a five-year deal with Mainoo’ and are looking to announce the new contract before the end of the season.

Mainoo has not had a renewal since he was 17 with the midfielder’s camp ‘making progress in the latest round of discussions’ and the report adds: ‘The midfielder’s salary is expected to be around £150,000-a-week to reflect his starting status.’

The potential £150k a week is £6.76m a year and £33.8m over his five-year contract, with Mainoo recently earning a recall to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.