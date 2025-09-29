According to reports, Manchester United chiefs have reached a verdict on whether to sack head coach Ruben Amorim, with the ‘dressing room astonished’.

Amorim is under immense scrutiny at Man Utd, who have lost 19 of their 49 games in all competitions under the head coach.

Man Utd‘s problems from last season have carried over into this campaign as they are still toothless in attack and easy to play through, with Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 not working.

Despite this, Amorim is naively refusing to budge and is sticking to his guns over his formation, which will likely prove to be his downfall.

Over the weekend, Man Utd suffered a damaging 3-1 loss against Brentford, with a brace from Igor Thiago and a late strike from Matthias Jensen mounting pressure on Amorim.

This result leaves Man Utd 14th in the Premier League after six matches, with Amorim currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Despite this, a new report from Sky Sports has revealed that club chiefs have decided to ‘remain steadfastly patient’ with Amorim, though there is ‘mounting frustration on all sides at the team’s inconsistency’.

Amorim is said to ‘retain the backing’ of co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while there is also a claim on reports suggesting Man Utd are already are already searching for his replacement.

The report added:

‘Despite reports to the contrary, sources are adamant the bosses are not lining up a list of replacements. ‘The club, under its new INEOS stewardship, is determined to take a long-term view in all the decisions it takes – about player recruitment, facilities and the coaching staff – and so will not make any knee-jerk reaction to individual defeats.’

However, a report from The Sun has indicated that Amorim is losing backing among the squad, with ‘dressing room sources’ insisting the ‘players are astonished by how quickly they have spiralled this season’.

The report claims:

‘The United squad was genuinely optimistic of having a successful season after a harmonious pre-season in Chicago but there is already uncertainty over the future of head coach Ruben Amorim. ‘United are monitoring potential replacements for Amorim, with Premier League-based coaches Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and Fabian Hurzeler all under consideration. United denied whispers that Amorim had been called in for talks on Saturday night after the debacle at Brentford.’

After the loss to Brentford, pundit Alan Shearer has raised a potential reason behind Man Utd’s decision to stick with Amorim.

“Ruben Amorim is under massive pressure,” Shearer said.

“I think the hierarchy have made so many errors since coming to the club, they can’t be seen to have made another in appointing this manager. I think he is very fortunate.”