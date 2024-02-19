According to reports, Manchester United have reached a verdict on Mason Greenwood’s potential ‘return’ to the club in the summer.

At the start of 2023, Greenwood was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault but his case ended up being discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service.

This decision was made after a withdrawal of key witnesses ensured that there was no longer a realistic chance of conviction.

It was heavily reported ahead of this season that Man Utd were planning for his return but they were forced into a late U-turn following severe backlash from staff members and members of the media.

The Red Devils subsequently made an effort to find Greenwood a new home and he joined La Liga side Getafe on loan after he was linked with several European and Saudi Pro League clubs.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for Getafe this season as he has grabbed five goals and five assists in his 21 appearances across all competitions.

His form has fuelled talk linking him with a couple of elite clubs and Barcelona are among the teams understood to be interested in him heading into this summer.

Last month, a source for The Sun said: “Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement.”

They added: “Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break. As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step.

“A deal with Barcelona is likely to include a number of add-ons depending on games Mason goes on to play for them and possibly for England too.

“Mason is setting his sights on playing for his country again one day. Time will tell on that, but for the moment Mason is focused on further making a name for himself in La Liga. He hit the ground running at Getafe and played well which is why Barcelona want him.”

Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel has now provided an update on Greenwood’s future and he claims there “will be no return to Man Utd in the summer”.

He tweeted: “There will be no return to Manchester United. He is currently playing for FC Getafe and is convinced there.

“Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona show interest. United hopes for a transfer fee of 40 million euros. Contract until 2025.”

