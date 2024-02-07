According to reports, Manchester United will not let Denmark international Christian Eriksen join Turkish giants Galatasaray this week.

The Red Devils were unable to make any signings during the January transfer window as they were being impacted by their ongoing Financial Fair Play issues.

Man Utd did manage to offload some unwanted talents, though. Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Hannibal Mejbri have departed the club on loan deals.

It has also been suggested in recent days that Eriksen could depart the Premier League giants in the coming days amid interest from Turkish outfit Galatasaray.

Eriksen joined Man Utd during the 2022 summer transfer window on a free transfer after his short-term deal with Brentford expired.

The midfielder impressed for the Red Devils during his debut season in 2022/23 but he has slipped down the pecking order this season. He has been impacted by a knee injury as he has only made nine Premier League starts this term.

The Turkish transfer window closes on Friday and it’s been claimed that talks between Man Utd and Galatasaray over Eriksen have been ongoing ‘in great secrecy’.

But Sky Sports have now revealed that Eriksen ‘will stay at United until the summer’ as he is ‘happy’ where he is.

‘Christian Eriksen will stay at Manchester United until the summer despite tentative interest from Galatasaray. The Denmark midfielder is understood to be happy at United and focused on the rest of the campaign. ‘The Turkish transfer window is still open and Galatasaray want a new midfielder. Eriksen has been high on their list due to his reduced playing time at United this season. ‘Galatasaray are also thought to be big admirers of Celtic’s Matt O’Riley but would not be able to afford the kind of transfer fee the Scottish champions would want. ‘O’Riley was the subject of a rejected bid from Atletico Madrid in January and is the Spanish club will continue to monitor him into the summer along with Inter Milan and clubs in the Premier League.’

A return to Brentford could be on the cards in the future as head coach Thomas Frank has insisted that the experienced midfielder is “always welcome back” at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“He will always be welcome back! Christian will always be,” Frank told Danish magazine Tipsbladet.

“I think he knows that well. And we know he had a good time here.

“I understood well why he went to United back then, and I’ve said that publicly.

“I also think he’s done well. Of course, he had an injury before Christmas for a while. But if Christian wants, he’s very welcome.”