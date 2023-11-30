Man Utd ‘very advanced’ over £26m transfer as Romano names three other targets

Premier League side Manchester United are in ‘very advanced’ talks to sign Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, according to reports in Romania.

The Romania international came through the youth ranks at Serie A giants Juventus, who he joined from Regal Sport Bucuresti in 2018, before moving to Genoa after the Italian club made his loan deal permanent at the beginning of this season.

Dragusin helped Genoa get promoted from Serie B last term and has carried on his impressive performances in the top flight with Alberto Gilardino’s side sitting 15th.

And his displays have attracted interest from a number of clubs, with Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, claiming that Newcastle United, Arsenal and Tottenham have all been in talks over a possible transfer.

Manea said: “I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams. We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham.

“I also have messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask [about Dragusin].”

And now Romanian publication ProSport claim that Man Utd have joined the race to sign Dragusin with the Red Devils in ‘very advanced’ negotiations over a transfer.

They say that the 21-year-old is ‘wanted’ by the Premier League club and that Man Utd have now ‘launched the operation’ to sign him over the next couple of transfer windows.

It is understood that Man Utd will make a ‘significant financial effort’ to land the centre-back and that they have ‘got on the phone to solve’ the operation.

Dragusin is not the only centre-back that the Red Devils have an interest in, though, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano picking out three more names on their shortlist.

“It remains their plan to invest in a top centre-back in 2024, and on the list they have some specific names: Antonio Silva of Benfica, Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen – these are some of the names they are scouting,” Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column.

“Soon they will have a new director under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so let’s see then who they’ll decide is the player they really want, but for sure they will sign a top centre-back in 2024.

“Silva is on the list, for sure, as I told you months ago, but what I want to add is that Benfica believe a deal for the January transfer window is really complicated. Silva is protected by a release clause of €100m, but I’m told Man United will return to keep scouting Silva, along with his Benfica teammate Joao Neves.

“The idea is to keep scouting these two talented young players in the next weeks and months, and for sure Silva is firmly on the list for United in this important position for Erik ten Hag’s squad.”