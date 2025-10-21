According to reports, England international Kobbie Mainoo is ‘very close’ to leaving Manchester United as they have set ‘favourable conditions’ for a deal.

Mainoo has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Man Utd over the past year as he has slipped in the pecking order at his boyhood club.

The centre-midfielder enjoyed a brilliant breakout season in 2023/24 as he shone for Man Utd and England, but he suffered a major fall from grace in the following season due to a loss of form and his injury issues.

The 20-year-old has also been negatively impacted by the appointment of head coach Ruben Amorim, who has favoured other players as his game time has been limited.

In January 2025, it was reported that Man Utd were open to the pure profit sale of Mainoo, but he did not secure a move in the winter or this summer.

In the summer window, Mainoo submitted a request to leave on loan, but this was denied as Man Utd felt that they did not have appropriate cover.

However, Mainoo’s situation has not changed in recent months and it is not out of the question that he leaves Man Utd in January.

Serie A giants Napoli were among the clubs interested in Mainoo in the summer and a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims he is already ‘very close to finalising’ a move to the Italian side.

According to the report, Man Utd are more willing to let him leave in the winter than in the summer, with the Premier League giants setting ‘favourable conditions’ for a transfer.

The report claims the Red Devils are only willing to let him leave on loan ‘without a buy option’.

The report adds:

‘The terms of the deal will be crucial: United are demanding that the loan not include a buyout clause; Napoli, meanwhile, needs space in midfield to include him. ‘The player’s desire is clear: to grow. And the team that manages to convince him will have one of the most sought-after prospects in English football on its roster.’

A report from journalist Fraser Fletcher for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Mainoo’s ‘concerns are growing’ at Man Utd as he is ‘weighing up a loan move in January’.

A source for the outlet said: “Kobbie’s committed to United, but he knows regular football is crucial for his development and England ambitions. The World Cup is a dream, and he can’t afford to be sidelined.”