According to reports, Manchester United have been ‘handed a dream scenario’ regarding Harry Kane, while they are ‘very close to’ their next signing.

Kane is a long-term Man Utd target and they targeted the England international as he looked to leave Spurs during the 2023 summer transfer window.

However, a move did not accelerate as Man Utd were unwilling to do business with Daniel Levy, so Kane joined Bayern Munich instead in a deal worth around £86m.

Kane, unsurprisingly, has been a revelation at Bayern Munich, scoring 98 goals in his 103 appearances for the German giants. He has also won his first team trophy under Vincent Kompany, lifting the Bundesliga at the end of last season.

Despite this, Kane has been heavily linked with a potential return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

It has been suggested that he could target a return to the Premier League to break Alan Shearer’s goalscoring record and he has an affordable ‘exit clause’ that becomes active next summer.

Man Utd face potential competition from Spurs for Kane, though a report from The Daily Star claims the striker’s clause ‘hands’ the Red Devils a ‘dream transfer scenario’.

The report claims that he is ‘expected to leave’ Bayern Munich next year, as he is ‘eager’ to return to the Premier League, while Man Utd are ‘potential suitors’.

As well as Kane, Man Utd are also said to be looking to the future with their transfer business and Africa Foot are reporting that they have turned their attention to ‘Senegalese prodigy Mouhamed Dabo’.

Dabo is the U17 captain for Senegal and the midfielder ‘has seduced the English club’s management with his raw talent and maturity’.

The teenager is said to be ‘on trial’ at Man Utd and while Barcelona are ‘closely monitoring the situation’, he is ‘very close to signing’ for the Red Devils.

