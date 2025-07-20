Manchester United are ‘very close’ to a shock ‘agreement’ for Viktor Gyokeres with his proposed transfer to Arsenal at ‘high risk of collapse’ over the structure of the deal.

Arsenal finally reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon over a fee for the Sporting star last week, but they are yet to be given the green light to sign the striker as they have butted heads over the structure of the deal.

A Bola provided an update on Gyokeres’ situation on Saturday, claiming Arsenal have hit an ‘impasse’ due to three ‘issues’.

A Bola revealed: ‘The English side haven’t shown any signs of life.

‘With the deal at an impasse, it is hoped that Arsenal will be able to contact the Lions again. Besides the bonus issue, there are other matters to be resolved, namely the payment deadline and the solidarity mechanism, commonly known as the training rights that must be paid to the clubs where the player played as a youngster.

‘In this aspect, the mechanism is usually assumed by the club that receives the transfer fee, but in this case, Sporting intend to split that responsibility 50/50.

‘Arsenal intends to extend the payment deadline by four times; the Lions want it faster, in two lots.’

Fabrizio Romano later insisted that the Gunners “remain confident” of finalsing a deal for Gyokeres.

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal,” Romano revealed.

“Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”

A later report from A Bola then claimed the deal ‘is at serious risk of falling’ with Arsenal ‘seriously considering the possibility of never reaching the value intended by the greens and whites’.

It’s claimed that ‘the risk of the collapse is high’ and Gyokeres’ father has been brought ‘to tears’ with his son ‘increasingly distancing himself from London’.

And now Portuguese outlet SIC claim that Manchester United are now back in the mix for the striker having walked away from the possible transfer earlier in the window when Arsenal pushed ahead to sign Gyokeres as their top target.

They claim United are ‘very close to an agreement’ with Sporting for Gyokeres, with INEOS prepared to offer ‘values very close to those negotiated with Arsenal’, around the €70m mark including add-ons.

The report adds: