Manchester United have a ‘viable option’ in mind to replace Erik ten Hag with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club directors ‘alarmed’ by the displays against Liverpool, FC Twente and Tottenham.

Ten Hag’s side fell to a second consecutive 3-0 home defeat on Sunday, with that loss to Tottenham following another humbling by Liverpool at the start of the month.

The Red Devils boss also faced criticism for his side’s 1-1 draw with FC Twente at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

A report in the Daily Telegraph claimed earlier on Monday that the Man Utd board ‘will continue to support Ten Hag ahead of key matches against Porto and Aston Villa this week’.

Those two matches are believed to be crucial and the Man Utd boss ‘needs a swift reaction from his players’ if he is to keep his job.

And reports in Spain claim that Ten Hag has already been ‘sentenced’ and ‘appears to be living his final days’ as Man Utd boss with ‘a change of direction imminent’.

It is claimed that former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is ‘seen as the ideal man to return United to the elite of European football’.

The report insists that Tuchel has ‘already put a clear transfer request on the table’ with the German demanding that Man Utd attempt to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo in the next window.

As well as Tuchel, GiveMeSport claim that ‘sources continue to name Gareth Southgate and Thomas Frank as candidates to potentially look out for’ as part of a potential shortlist of replacements.

The report adds:

‘The manner of the last three results against Crystal Palace, FC Twente and Tottenham Hotspur means there is new pressure on the manager to ignite life into the side over the next two matches so that there are no serious discussions beginning in the next international break about his job security. ‘Ten Hag has no guarantees over his future at United through this season and while sources insist they are not currently speaking to anyone else about taking his spot in the dugout, we could soon see speculation intensify.’

ESPN confirm claims that Ten Hag’s job isn’t immediately under threat although ‘back-to-back 3-0 home league defeats to Liverpool and Spurs have caused concern’.

‘The manner of the two performances, as well as a lacklustre showing in the second half of the 1-1 draw with FC Twente last week, is also considered alarming’, the report adds.

On who may replace Ten Hag if he’s shown the door, it’s claimed ‘promoting assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy is a viable option’.

The report adds: