Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ‘furious’ over a broken transfer ‘promise’ as Sporting Lisbon have set a new ‘demand’ for the Manchester United target.

Gyokeres has been on a meteoric rise since joining Sporting Lisbon from Coventry City in 2023 and scored 54 goals for the Primeira Liga champions in all competitions during the 2024/25 campaign.

The Swedish international is a frontrunner to be this year’s top scorer in Europe and he’s attracted interest from several sides in recent months.

Man Utd and Arsenal have been the main Premier League clubs in the running to land Gyokeres, but the Red Devils appear to be more likely to sign the forward as the Gunners are currently pursuing RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Elite European sides have also been linked with Gyokeres, but Man Utd were provided a boost on Monday as it emerged that he has rejected a significant ‘initial offer’ from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

United surely would have been fearing that they could miss out on top targets after failing to qualify for Europe next season, but their pulling power remains as Bryan Mbeumo is reportedly likely to follow Matheus Cunha in joining the Red Devils this summer.

Gyokeres could join the two No.10s in signing for Man Utd, but they have hurdles to overcome to sign the prolific striker.

In recent months, it’s been reported that he has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to leave Sporting Lisbon for a set fee in the region of €70m (£59m), but a new report in Portugal claims they have instead decided to hold out for a higher price.

This is according to Portuguese outlet Record, who claim Gyokeres is ‘furious’ at this latest development.

It was previously ‘agreed’ that his €100m release clause would ‘not be an obstacle’ and he ‘could leave if Sporting received a concrete offer of €60 million, plus €10 million depending on objectives’.

However, Sporting chiefs are ‘not respecting’ these set terms and are ‘demanding a higher amount’ than that was initially ‘stipulated’ as they want €80m for their prized asset.

‘This has not gone down well’ with Gyokeres as he ‘believes that the club is failing to deliver on what it promised at the beginning of the season’.

The report also lifts the lid on a previous meeting between Gyokeres and the club’s hierarchy.